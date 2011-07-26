Recap ‘Gene Simmons Family Jewels’: Is the ending really a cliffhanger?

In the midst of the season finale of “Gene Simmons Family Jewels,” son Nick teases his rock star dad, saying, “You are a sitcom. Who writes you?” It”s a question that could be asked of the entire episode, which hits every sitcom beat (and sometimes better than a lot of the actual sitcoms in prime time, but still). Gene orders a custom ring. It doesn’t arrive when it’s supposed to! He wants to propose at the top of a Mayan ruin but gets too winded to do it! He tries to pop the question during a biplane ride, but she can’t hear him over the engine! Wacky, wacky hijinks abound!
Watching Gene Simmons bump up against every conceivable obstacle in trying to propose to girlfriend Shannon Tweed is fun and funny, but it”s an oddly unsatisfying conclusion to a season that”s been marked by a roller coaster of emotions. As much as I want a tidy happy ending for Tweed and Simmons, I have to wonder: does an apology and a kick ass vacation really make up for almost 28 years of playing second fiddle to a rock star”s career and (let”s face it) massive ego? And do we as viewers really want this season tied up in such a pretty bow?
Granted, it might not be such a pretty bow. We don”t get Tweed”s response, only a “to be continued…” which, if her answer is the pretty much expected “yes,” feels like a cheat. It”s not that I expected Tweed”s relationship crisis to be dragged out interminably. She clearly loves Simmons, and, other than a fundamental difference of opinion about whether or not their relationship is an open one, they seem well matched. Their non-marriage has lasted a heck of a lot longer than most real marriages in Hollywood. But I”m hoping that she makes him work quite a bit harder to win her over – and a big ring, while very nice, isn”t really enough.
The penultimate episode, during which Tweed was treated as royalty in her hometown while Simmons was forced to play second fiddle, only proved how far he has to go to be a grown-up. He could barely cede the spotlight to his girlfriend for a moment, either falling asleep on her family”s couch or changing the subject to himself during a radio interview. Even though he realized he was a jerk after the fact, I think he needs to do a lot more repair work than throwing his cell phone into a pitcher of ice water to prove he”s paying attention to make it clear he”s a changed man.
When Simmons asks Tweed”s mom for her hand in marriage, the older woman seems understandably suspicious, half-joking, “You hurt my kid and you”re dead meat, Mister.” Maybe the people around Tweed have simply had to watch her put up with second place for too long. And if one thing seems clear in watching the show, it”s that Tweed is a lot more than a trophy wife. This appears to be a marriage (so to speak) of equals. And I find it hard to believe the shiny trinkets and vacation hijinks that would woo a Hef girlfriend would do the trick for a smart cookie like Tweed.
Do you think she accepted the proposal? Do you think they should iron things out? Do you want to go to Belize now?
shannon might say yes but we dont know till next show
Any idea when new season starts?
she obviously says yes as you can see her ring on her finger when they do their little monologues, but would like to know when the new season starts as well??
Please dont tell me we have to wait until next summer to find out the ending of this seasons question………..
Of course she said yes…. if u look, she is wearing the ring on the couch segments…
Good eye!
John, I wonder if she was wearing it when they were staging arguments over the last two weeks on the morning shows. I forgot to look. Of course those were all staged and she even walked off the set on one of them.
yup. confirmed! I noticed the same thing.
Of course she said “yes!” I’m sure the ‘hesitation” of her not saying “HELL YES I WILL” Right off the bat did have to do with a bit of shock, but at the same time I’m sure it was drawn out for television. If fact I have a feeling that next season the editing will show it as a bit of a faster response. Good shows always leave the season with BIG cliffhangers. In the annals of this and possibly all reality shows I think that this will be looked at as one of the greatest cliffhangers. Most everything on this show is pre-scripted, however it does somewhat deviate at times from the script, but does still follow the dramatic theory. And yes, of course this all means that they will iron things out! Lastly, I have been to Belize and it is the greatest!
shannon said yes…if you look at the interviews with her sister and family, she is wearing her ingagement ring on her ring finger
If she really loves him I think they should get married I have been married for 38 years tommorrow and had my ups and downs it goes with a marriage have a great wedding and a happy life gene and shannon
Congrats to you for being married for nearly 40 years! That is the true definition of making a marriage work!
When they start filming again in the next couple months it will be for the next season. News shows like “E Entertainment”, etc will start talking about weddings plans, etc. as they happen, then we’ll be able to watch all of it on Family jewels about six to 12 months later. I worked on the show for Season one, so I know have it works. LOL
yes, I see that she is wearing the ring in the segment and I am glad that she and Gene is getting married I even cryed while watching him get down on his knees.I just love watching Gene & Shannon they belong together.I think Gene should have asked her long before now but she says yes and that is what counts.
I watched as Gene asked Shannon to marry him and I even cryed.Shannon and Gene has been together for 28yrs and you just dont walk away from that many yrs and call it off so I am sure she said yes.Love you both Shannon and Gene.
Could you all not see the big honking ring on her hand she kept trying not to show during their commentary shots?
Of course she said yes…but the planning and the back and forth will be the “drama” for the next season. Gene is only about the Benjamins.
I figure to keep the show interesting … there are such thigs as “long engagements”. Now that she has a ring she can string Gene along as he has done her all these years, maybe.
If you noticed during the show when Shannon and Gene were sitting, talking in one of the infamous red couch scenes, she appears to be wearing the ring on her left hand.
Ready for Belize myself. We know she said yes. She is wearing an engagement ring.