‘Gene Simmons Family Jewels’ returns Oct. 4 – but for how long?

A&E has announced that new episodes of “Gene Simmons Family Jewels” will be returning to the air on Tues. Oct. 4 at 9 p.m., giving viewers a chance to finally see Shannon Tweed’s answer to her longtime boyfriend Gene Simmons’ marriage proposal.

Although plenty of eagle-eyed HitFix viewers pointed out that Tweed was wearing an engagement ring in some episodes that have already aired, can we assume (even with the assumed yes answer from Tweed) it’s smooth sailing from here on? I wouldn’t be so sure.

An A&E publicist informed me that these new episodes are “a continuation of the season” and not a new season altogether. Given the problems producers claimed to have had while filming due to the problems in the Tweed-Simmons relationship, it may have taken some effort to cobble together a coherent storyline, even with the hijinks-intense proposal episode. It’s still anyone’s guess if we can expect a new season from “GSFJ.”

I’m hoping that the interviews Tweed and Simmons gave for the season’s first premiere were just a very convincing show for the cameras (and if so, somebody get Tweed some acting work – she can do comedy and drama!). But I still have to wonder if Tweed, after getting the ring and commitment she’d long waited for, realized the problems in her relationship remained.

Do you think it’s just reality TV shtick? Or do you think there are real problems in this relationship?