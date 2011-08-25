‘Gene Simmons Family Jewels’ returns Oct. 4 – but for how long?

A&E has announced that new episodes of “Gene Simmons Family Jewels” will be returning to the air on Tues. Oct. 4 at 9 p.m., giving viewers a chance to finally see Shannon Tweed’s answer to her longtime boyfriend Gene Simmons’ marriage proposal.
Although plenty of eagle-eyed HitFix viewers pointed out that Tweed was wearing an engagement ring in some episodes that have already aired, can we assume (even with the assumed yes answer from Tweed) it’s smooth sailing from here on? I wouldn’t be so sure.
An A&E publicist informed me that these new episodes are “a continuation of the season” and not a new season altogether. Given the problems producers claimed to have had while filming due to the problems in the Tweed-Simmons relationship, it may have taken some effort to cobble together a coherent storyline, even with the hijinks-intense proposal episode. It’s still anyone’s guess if we can expect a new season from “GSFJ.”
I’m hoping that the interviews Tweed and Simmons gave for the season’s first premiere were just a very convincing show for the cameras (and if so, somebody get Tweed some acting work – she can do comedy and drama!). But I still have to wonder if Tweed, after getting the ring and commitment she’d long waited for, realized the problems in her relationship remained.
Do you think it’s just reality TV shtick? Or do you think there are real problems in this relationship?
I can’t say I’m much of a fan of reality tv, but I have to admit this show is pretty interesting. It does seem pretty staged, but I think the kids – Nick and Sophie – are remarkably well adjusted having grown up in an environment that most would likely wilt under. Now maybe away from the camera they are different people, but I like to hope they really do have their heads screwed on as straight as they appear.
Thanks for the update.
I definitely give big props to Tweed and Simmons for raising two kids who seem, yes, normal and stable — quite a feat in Hollywood.
I think there WAS issues in their relationship. Not sure if there still IS any now.
I think the whole issues in the relationship were staged… if you see how they look at each other they are still way into each other.
I think it is real and I truly believe they love each other deeply with Shannon being hurt with Gene’s antics. HOwever, I do think that they manipulate what they want us to see. Totally enjoy the show and am happy to see that there are kids in Hollywood that don’t have to act like spoiled brats.