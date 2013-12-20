Gene Simmons wishes you a very Satan Christmas

The joke here is that Satan is an anagram of Santa. That is the joke, if you didn’t get the joke. I got the joke. That’s why I’m explaining the joke to you.
#jokes
Follow RIOT on Twitter
The joke here is that Satan is an anagram of Santa. That is the joke, if you didn’t get the joke. I got the joke. That’s why I’m explaining the joke to you.
#jokes
Follow RIOT on Twitter
this thing proves that Gene does have a sense of humor plus adds a little twist to his title of the demon god of rock and roll.