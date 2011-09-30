George Clooney lists 100 of his favorite films

George Clooney is the rare kind of star whose magnetism is such that people might actually care what his favorite films are — I rather like the idea of devout fans frantically updating their Netflix queues in response to this list he’s shared with Parade magazine. (Their infomercial-like instructions: “See the films George Clooney loves!”
He’s certainly been generous with his advice. Rather than reeling a couple of titles off the top of his head, he’s recommended 100; before you go assuming these are his 100 all-time favorites, however, bear in mind that he’s limited to focus to films made between 1964 and 1976, the period he believes to be the most exciting in film history.
His taste, rather like his filmmaking, is admirably classical if not terribly radical: most of the expected canon titles are present and correct, while guiltier pleaures seem largely to have been filtered out. Somewhat annoyingly, Parade have presented the list as a 100-panel slideshow; if you have the time to wade through it all, knock yourself out here.
For everyone else, Clooney has instead singled out his more-than-respectable top five: “All the President’s Men,” “Carnal Knowledge,” “Dr. Strangelove,” “Harold and Maude” and “Network.” (For the sake of contrast, Taylor Lautner recently shared his all-time top five with Rotten Tomatoes. They include “Man on Fire” and “The Notebook.” I don’t think I’m on Team Jacob here.)
The selection of “All the President’s Men,” in particular, doesn’t surprise me: it feels like the film the nobly politically-minded Clooney has been dying to make his entire career, and with good reason. His describes it thus:
“All the President’s Men really is a perfect film. And the reason it’s a perfect film is you start the movie knowing how it ends. We know that Woodward and Bernstein get the scoop and Nixon gets got and you’re chewing your fingernails off through the whole movie. There are those moments when Robert Redford goes to meet Deep Throat and we know he’s not going to get killed ’cause we know the characters don’t die. But you’re nervous for him the whole time. Alan J. Pakula was a great director. It’s a really well made film.”
Anyway, this feels as apt a moment as any to plug the list we’re planning for next week: to tie in with Clooney’s upcoming “The Ides of March,” I’ll be counting down the Top 10 political films ever made. Given my review, it’s no spoiler to say Clooney’s own film won’t be on it, but maybe some of his favorites will.
Looking forward to seeing your top 10 next week! Two that I would include: Frankenheimer’s “The Manchurian Candidate” and Alexander Payne’s “Election”.
“All the President’s Men” is one of those mid-20th century classics that just does nothing for me. Possibly among the most overrated films I can think of.
Clicking around Parade is painful – why don’t you be my Facebook friend?! – but from what I managed before giving up, it seems like a generally decent list.
SlashFilm blog typed out the whole list (hope it’s ok to link to that site) if you prefer reading to clicking through that entire slide show:
There are some really interesting oddities or things that I just haven’t thought about in a long time ~ and I was there! ~ like: I Am Cuba, The Ladykillers (which is outside of the date range, but hey why not) and The Passenger (which for my money is actually pretty bad).
Speaking of the 70s, A.O. Scott reminded me of this 70s forgotten gem The Gambler (not on Clooney’s list)in The Times this week with a neat little video diary thing with clips: [video.nytimes.com]
I saw The Gambler at The Aero in Santa Monica a couple of months ago. SO boss. James Caan gives an award-worth performance and it shouldn’t be missed by anyone who appreciates that sort of gritty (yeah, I know, that’s an overused word) 70’s flick.
I had to laugh that he included one of the few films I’ve walked out of at the movie theater: The Hot Rock. Lot of Warner Brothers titles on his lists. Not many foreign films.
There were very few foreign language titles on his list which kinda disappointed me. Overall the list leaned populist and American.
See, I don’t understand that kind of comment. It’s a list of his favorite films and it would be moronic to alter his tastes just to reflect diversity. My five favorite movies all star Al Pacino and/or Robert DeNiro. Doesn’t mean I haven’t seen non-populist films, just that I have a certain preference.
Actually I would extend that from 1962 to 1980. Then we have the most exciting time in film history
It’s tough to put boundaries on these things. 1977 was an outstanding year in film. Star Wars and Annie Hall are among the greatest movies of all time. Close Encounters is underrated. Stroszek, 3 Women and Eraserhead are all must sees, and there are a several enjoyable comedies from that year (Fun with Dick and Jane, Oh God, The Goodbye Girl) and a couple of good parodies (High Anxiety, Allegro non Troppo). Finally, there was the phenomenon known as Saturday Night Fever. Annie Hall and Star Wars, however–either one, take your pick–is all the justification you need for extending that golden era into 1977.
1964, by contrast, was weak, though one must acknowledge Bande a part, The Soft Skin, The Pawnbroker, Mothra vs. Godzilla and, of course, Dr. Strangelove (which did make Clooney’s list). All told, though, 1977 beats 1961 hands down.
1981 was an even weaker year across the board than 1964. Nonetheless it gave us Raiders of the Lost Arc, which delivered more movie awesomeness than any year has a right to expect. The small films Diva, Quest for Fire, and My Dinner with Andre are gems. (Strangely enough, I know somebody who viscerally loathes My Dinner with Andre. It takes all kinds, I guess.)
1961 might have been a great year for films except for the release of Gidget goes Hawaiian. There’s only ever been one Gidget on the big screen and that’s Sandra Dee. Gidget was a wonderful, cool and sensitive movie, but that memory was trammeled, exploited and unspeakably abused, starting with Gidget goes Hawaiian. 1961 was thus truly a black year in the history of cinema.
Clooney’s time-frame clearly excludes the work of John Carpenter and therefore, I protest.
No, but seriously, he’s surely right if he expands that to a global perspective. The French and Italians were making some great fucking films during that time.
And in regards to the Top 10 Political Films list, surely there will be some Costa-Gavras on there…
