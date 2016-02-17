Punky Brewster says good-bye to Henry

George Gaynes, best known to 80s children as coolest foster dad ever Henry Warnimont on Punky Brewster, died last Monday. He was 98 years old.

Gaynes also starred in all seven Police Academy movies, but it was his starring role in a television show about a cute little girl whose mother abandons her at a grocery store, forcing her to live in a vacant apartment with her puppy until she's discovered by a cranky widower who later comes to love and adopt her, for which he found fame.

That cute little girl's portrayer, Soleil Moon Frye, tweeted about Gaynes' death late last night:

The universe just gained a gigantic star. You will be in my heart and soul always & forever.

Your little Punky

RIP George Gaynes – soleil moon frye (@moonfrye) February 17, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here are Gaynes and Frye in action, in the first-ever episode of one of the greatest shows to come out of the 80s: