It”s the end of an era.

After nine years and over 1400 episodes, the lights were dimmed on the set of “The Colbert Report” for the final time. In six months, Stephen Colbert will emerge from his cocoon as a beautiful late night talk show host, shedding his faux conservative persona in the process. Isn”t nature amazing?

For his last hurrah, Colbert gathered Jon Stewart and a bevy of famous faces on the stage to sing a rendition of “We”ll Meet Again.”