George Lucas’s cut of the new ‘Star Wars’ trailer is the worst

I never thought I would root for Disney in basically anything, but thank god they wrested control of the “Star Wars” franchise from George Lucas back in 2012 (to the tune of $4.05 billion). Those prequels were grim! Hayden Christensen tried SO HARD with that Tusken monologue.

Luckily, YouTuber TimTimFed has imagined what the new “Force Awakens” teaser might have looked like with George Lucas at the helm, and it's great fun. Jar Jar is back! Jabba the Hut is just hanging out in the desert for some reason! Light sabers are new and improved and totally impractical! Let the trade negotiations begin.

(via THR)