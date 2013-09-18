George R. R. Martin declares ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Walter White ‘bigger monster than anyone in Westeros’

09.18.13

(CBR) Walter White is a very bad man. There”s no doubt about it, certainly not after the most recent episode of “Breaking Bad”.

But worse than Tywin Lannister? Worse than Walder Frey?

That”s the case, according to George R.R. Martin, author of the “Song of Ice and Fire” novels that inspired HBO”s “Game of Thrones”. In a recent blog post, Martin praised the latest hour of “Breaking Bad”, “Ozymandias,” a swan song of sorts for some characters and storylines. “Talk about a gut punch,” Martin wrote about the episode, which was certainly a “Red Wedding”-level event for “Breaking Bad” fans.

The events also led Martin to a tremendous declaration: “Walter White is a bigger monster than anyone in Westeros.” He added, “I need to so something about that.”

Not to take anything away from how thoroughly rotten Walter White is both inside and out, but come on. Worse than The Mountain? Worse than Joffrey? Worse than the Others? Worse than Jon Snow”s facial expressions? It”s a subjective debate, but now you know where the “Thrones” mastermind himself sits on the issue.

Martin continued his comparisons between “Bad” and “Thrones”, through the context of the coming Emmy Awards:

“This is the final season of BREAKING BAD.  I think GAME OF THRONES may have a shot at upsetting BB for this year”s Emmy (only a shot, though, I think they are the clear favorite), which pits us against their previous season…  but there”s no way in hell that anyone is going to defeat BREAKING BAD next year, when their last season is the one in contention.

Admittedly, trying to handicap the Emmys is a mug”s game.  You never know.  But for what it”s worth, I think this year is our best chance of actually winning one.  Given the splash the Red Wedding made, our profile is likely as high as it is ever going to be.  We had a great season.  If the Academy is ever going to give their ultimate accolade to a fantasy show (something that is by no means certain), it”s going to be this year, I think.”

