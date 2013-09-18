George R. R. Martin declares ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Walter White ‘bigger monster than anyone in Westeros’

(CBR) Walter White is a very bad man. There”s no doubt about it, certainly not after the most recent episode of “Breaking Bad”.

But worse than Tywin Lannister? Worse than Walder Frey?

That”s the case, according to George R.R. Martin, author of the “Song of Ice and Fire” novels that inspired HBO”s “Game of Thrones”. In a recent blog post, Martin praised the latest hour of “Breaking Bad”, “Ozymandias,” a swan song of sorts for some characters and storylines. “Talk about a gut punch,” Martin wrote about the episode, which was certainly a “Red Wedding”-level event for “Breaking Bad” fans.

The events also led Martin to a tremendous declaration: “Walter White is a bigger monster than anyone in Westeros.” He added, “I need to so something about that.”

Not to take anything away from how thoroughly rotten Walter White is both inside and out, but come on. Worse than The Mountain? Worse than Joffrey? Worse than the Others? Worse than Jon Snow”s facial expressions? It”s a subjective debate, but now you know where the “Thrones” mastermind himself sits on the issue.

Martin continued his comparisons between “Bad” and “Thrones”, through the context of the coming Emmy Awards: