Has anyone told George R. R. Martin that he isn’t allowed to joke about our precious “Game of Thrones,” the thing he himself created? Especially when so many of us are still reeling from the atrocities of the Red Wedding, which he himself wrought? There’s a hole in our collective hearts the size of Hodor, and George’s attempt to fill it with humor feels like salt in the gaping, festering wound.

Doesn’t anyone take our pain seriously?