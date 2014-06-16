George R.R. Martin explains Tyrion’s actions in the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 4 finale

There was a lot going on during last night's episode of “Game of Thrones.” It was a season finale full of plot twists and turns many fans likely did not see coming (assuming you hadn't read the books, of course). Before we get to the rest of the story, if you have not watched the finale yet, big…

[Spoiler warning. Continue reading at your own risk.]

George R.R. Martin, the author of the “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels that are being adapted into the “Game of Thrones” TV series, spoke to EW about Tyrion Lannister's dramatic night. Falsely convicted of King Joffrey's murder and days from execution, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) is rescued from his prison cell by his brother Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Varys (Cnleth Hill). Instead of getting out of King's Landing as quickly as he could, he searches for his father, Tywin (Charles Dance) only to find the love of his life, Shae (Sibel Kekilli), sleeping in his bed. Brokenhearted at her betrayal (actually her second betrayal), Tyrion kills her before taking out Tywin who is relieving himself in the loo.

Reflecting on Tyrion's actions, Martin says, “I think sometimes people just get pushed too far, sometimes people break. And I think Tyrion has reached his point. He”s been through hell, he”s faced death over and over again, and he”s been betrayed, as he sees it, by all the people that he”s tried to take care of, that he”s tried to win the approval of. He”s been trying to win his father”s approval all his life. And despite his misgivings, he fell in love with Shae, he let himself give his heart to her. It just reaches a point where he can”t do it anymore.”

The man behind the Seven Kingdoms also notes that these deaths will haunt Tyrion for some time and how “GoT” show runners David Benioff and Dan Weiss transformed Shae into a very different character than he envisioned in the books. You can read the entire interview here.

For Alan Sepinwall's review of the season four finale, click here.