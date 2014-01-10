Gerard Butler ready to rock and roll in ‘Point Break’ remake

(CBR) The little hand says it”s time to rock and roll for Gerard Butler, who”s in final negotiations to star in Alcon Entertainment”s remake of “Point Break”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old Scottish actor would play Bodhi, the role originated by the late Patrick Swayze in the 1991 action film. Ericson Core, cinematographer of “The Fast & the Furious” and “Daredevil”, is set to direct.

Set against the backdrop of the Southern California surf scene, the original starred Reeves as Johnny Utah, a rookie FBI agent who, with his partner (Gary Busey), investigates a string of robberies committed by the Ex-Presidents, a gang of surfers led by the charismatic Bodhi (Swayze). Utah goes undercover, developing a complex relationship with the adrenaline-fueled gang, and becoming enthralled by Bodhi”s philosophies.

The new screenplay by Kurt Wimmer (Salt, Total Recall) is said to move the action to the world of extreme sports, with Butler”s Bodhi now “an expert extreme-sports athlete who seeks nirvana through the conquest of a series of athletic feats such as surfing 100-foot waves.” The role of Utah hasn”t been cast.

Production is targeted to begin this summer.