‘Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls’ doesn’t know what it wants to be

How can I describe “Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls”? Imagine “The Amazing Race” without the travel (with the exception of the ten teams of two landing on a rugged piece of New Zealand wilderness). Then, a twist: teams compete against one another sometimes and work together as a group other times. Add in inspirational backstories for the teammates, a “Survivor”-esque elimination, “Bizarre Foods”-worthy snacks (fish eyeballs, anyone?) and pee drinking. Yes, pee drinking.
Does that sound like a convoluted mess? Ding, ding, ding!
This show, while ostensibly a straightforward survival-themed reality competition, isn’t quite sure what it wants to be. Is it a show in which teams compete against one another to, say, build a fire first or climb a hill fastest? Well, sometimes. It’s also a show about a bunch of people working together to build a camp, forage for food and cook dinner. It’s not about survival skill or physical toughness, though those tend to be helpful.
When Grylls calls the first meeting at his camp site to determine which team should be sent home, one woman admits no one has any idea what’s going to happen, which is absolutely true. While the players have been given clear instructions throughout the many, many challenges of the first episode, it’s unclear which screw-ups are most problematic. Two girls assigned to help with food preparation decide not to cook the leftover deer meat for the rest of the group so they can get a good night’s rest. Rude, sure, but as they point out, no one told them to do it. Another dunderhead jumps in an icy river with all of his clothes on. By risking hypothermia, he sets back the progress of the whole team. One player throws up. As Grylls sees it, all of these are sizable offenses, though the most important skill he’s looking for in the players is an ability to play well with others.
I’m sure this is quite important when you’re trying to stay alive in the mountains after a plane crash, or you’ve gotten lost during a hike, or it’s sixty miles to the next bathroom on your cross-country road trip. But harmony doesn’t work very well as a critical factor for a competition show. Still, this kind of muddled approach seems to be the one common thread in this show.
Many of the competitors pride themselves on overcoming considerable challenges — one woman lost 100 pounds, two competitors recovered from crippling car accidents, one struggled with addiction — but that doesn’t translate into concrete survival skills. These guys know how to make fire — but only by using handy equipment provided by Grylls. Some know how to skin a deer, others blanch and proclaim themselves vegetarian. Occasionally the show tries to provide some useful information for survivalists (there’s even a tip of the week), but this seems like an afterthought. Unlike “Survivor,” the players get a cozy campsite for one night, a freshly killed deer to eat another, and even a small amount of rice and beans. This isn’t so much surviving as it is camping.
Thus, the “survival” aspect of the show starts to feel like a series of random stunts in a very pretty location. Here, pee in a bottle! Later, pretend to be surprised that you have to cook it and drink it! Build a fire really fast! Go bushwhacking! Pretend to understand what that means! Find the campsite using… well, not a compass, but GPS. Not only is this camping, it’s a camping trip that comes with way too many high tech gizmos and tools to count as being particularly rugged. Let’s just say the survivalists who appear on “Naked & Afraid” would laugh thir asses off at these guys. Heck, anyone who makes it through two weeks on “Survivor” could afford to be smug.
Even Grylls doesn’t seem quite sure what to do with himself in this murky mess of a show. Sometimes he watches the players while hiding behind some trees, shaking his head like a prim Peeping Tom. Other times he’s explaining challenges or offering helpful hints, and at the end of the episode he’s sending people home for whatever reason is most interesting to him at the moment. He doesn’t seem like the survival expert we know him to be, but more like a less engaging Jeff Probst.
Still, it’s only the first week. Soon, everyone will be hungry and cranky and we’ll be able to watch them grudgingly work together while wondering what one another might taste like if properly cooked. It’s the only chance for “Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls” to survive for another season, I suspect.
Did you watch “Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls”? What did you think?
Reality “competition” shows tend to be formulaic so they are easy to watch and easy to edit. Certain elements tend to find their way into many such shows as if the same producers take their formula templates and apply them to every possible human endeavor, cooking, fishing, shooting, fashion design, whatever. In this case it is surviving. The problem is, as Miss Bonin points out, there really isn’t any actual surviving involved. This is camping, albeit rough camping, with elements of survival manufactured in order to provide a competition framework and to show off the new Bear Grylls line of outdoor products. It is interesting to see how the participants grapple with the inherent conflict between being judged on their actual contribution to the wellbeing of the group and their innate desire to protect their own interests, ie. “survive.” It’s clear some can’t wrap their minds around how their individual status as a competitor actually is contingent upon their willingness to work for the good of the group.
I liked it and am giving it a chance to demonstrate actual survival skills. I hate it when people who sign up for a survival show, actually have no skills in the outdoors!
I also thought this show was a complete mess and I’m not ready to give it another chance. The concept seems flawed not just the execution. Even good shows get cut on American TV so surely this failed concept doesn’t deserve to get any more chances. 72 Hours another show presently airing is far tougher and has a true competitive aspect to it. It’s not a perfect show but it is way better than the mess of this Bear Grylis vehicle. And that’s what it is, a show for the host, thus the title. I coudn’t care less about the contestants however many sob stories they throw at me.
I just got into this show on episode 5 and re watched previous episodes. I can understand where you are coming from after only watching the first show but since then weaker teams are being weeded out and you can see the growth of the stronger one’s. I honestly like Bear Grylls and think the show is great. I would actually love to sign up for it. I think your analysis was premature and completely disagree with how you described it as a mess. I never watched survivor or any other shows like it. If you have, then maybe you have preconceptions about what you think should be happening. With all that said I personally think your article is a muddy mess, not the show.
After posting my comment I clicked on your name and looked at the other articles you write. It looks like you watch a lot of TV and write from a jaded “cup already full” perspective. Best of luck with your writing and TV show reviews.
On Episode “Don’t Look Down” Bear Grylls was very unjust to sent home Royce and Kyle. It seems that Bear’s decision was made purely on a comment made regarding Jeff’s knee injury and the opinion that he was allowing his injury to influence his attitude. If Bear did not appreciate the comment made, then he should have given R & K a warning for maybe being insensitive. R & K were not the weakest team at on this episode what-so-ever. Ryan and Madeline were actually the team that put everyone in danger by not providing proper shelter. Everyone was exposed to the elements (weather and possible animal attacks). Every single person was cold/freezing and were at risk of real danger. It was a very unfair elimination! Not sure I care to watch the show anymore. Bear Grylls should acknowledge his bad decision in public.
I think it was the right choice, to make that comment which was obv said to try and put jeff down and maybe get them sent home. If R & K had not of tried game playing tactics at that point they would have been in the final but that type of atitude towards someone that is working harder than some other due to his injury shows their selfish nature. I was shocked when he made the comment as i had no idea where it came from
how about basing your review on the whole show and not just the first episode. what a terible review from the point of what the writter wants to see not what the show is trying to provide. Its not about a harmony within the group, he is trying to show that a team has a far higher chance of surviving than one man alone, once they work that out it will make their lives easyier. can say i wont be coming back to this site!!