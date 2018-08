Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Look, I don't quite understand the point of making “Ghostbusters 3” as a Claymation Quentin Tarantino homage either, but then again who cares? This clip by animator Lee Hardcastle is creative and absurd in all the best ways. Bonus points for casting Janine in the Uma Thurman role from “Kill Bill.” Go get 'em, Annie Potts.

(via Huffington Post)

