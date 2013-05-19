Gif Dance-Off: Shaking it at the Billboard Music Awards

05.20.13 5 years ago

Tonight’s Billboard Music Awards were an outright extravaganza of bright lights, lip synching,and way Gif-able dancing. But which pop star’s moves were, like, the absolute way dopest? I invite you to stare at this page for hours until you have your answer.

Justin Bieber does “The Are Those Leather Drop-Crotch Pants?”

 Taylor Swift does “The Ain’t I Cute?”

Psy and Tracy Morgan do “The Wish We’d Rehearsed This More.”

Chris Brown does “The Lightsaber Copulation.”

Selena Gomez does “The Does This Count as Yoga?”

Icona Pop does “The I Hope No One Gifs This.”

Miguel does “The Charley Horse” followed by “The What’s Our Liability Coverage, Again?”

