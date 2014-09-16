Gillian Jacobs and Judd Apatow will make ‘Love’ on Netflix starting in 2016

It's official: Confirming reports that have been floating around since the summer, Netflix announced on Tuesday (September 16) that it has given a two-season commitment to the new comedy “Love,” which comes from Judd Apatow, among other producers.

Created by Apatow, Paul Rust and Lesley Arfin, “Love” won't premiere on Netflix until 2016, with the 10-episode first season. A 12-episode second season will premiere in 2017.

Rust will also star in “Love,” along with Gillian Jacobs, playing Gus and Mickey. The comedy looks at modern relationships, following the pair as they “they navigate the exhilarations and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, and other things they were hoping to avoid.” Kinda like “You're the Worst.”

The half-hour comedy is set up at Legendary Television and Apatow Productions.

Naturally, everybody involved has a blurb they want to share.

“Judd Apatow has a unique comedic voice that manages to be delightful, insightful, and shockingly frank — often at the same time,” blurbs Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “Together with Paul and Lesley, he”s bringing a whole new level of agony and ecstasy to this modern day comedy of manners.”

Apatow offers, “I am so excited to get to work with Paul and Lesley on this project. Netflix has been supportive in ways I couldn”t create in my wildest fever dreams.”

“We at Legendary are thrilled to be working with the wonderfully talented Judd and excited to partner with the Netflix team,” states Bruce Rosenblum, Legendary Television”s President of Television and Digital Media “We look forward to validating their support for this innovative and genuinely funny series.”

Apatow is currently working as an executive producer on HBO's “Girls,” in addition to his busy feature career, which includes the July 2015 release “Trainwreck.” His TV credits feature “Undeclared,” “Freaks and Geeks” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”

You know Jacobs as one of the stars of NBC and now Yahoo's “Community.” What does “Love” mean for Britta's future on “Community”? Absolutely nothing. chill.

