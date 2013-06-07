Gillian Jacobs joins ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ sequel

One of the stars of NBC’s “Community,” Gillian Jacobs, continues to sign on for more projects. The actress just agreed to play the lead female role in “Hot Tub Time Machine 2.” The sequel to the 2010 film finds Steve Pink returning as director, with a script from Josh Heald who co-wrote the original.

John Cusack, who starred in that first “Hot Tub Time Machine,” won’t be back for this new one, but some other stars of the first installment will. These include Craig Robinson, Clark Duke, Rob Corddry, and Chevy Chase. It was also recently announced that Adam Scott would be joining the cast.

No release date has yet been announced for “Hot Tub Time Machine 2,” but Jacobs has several other upcoming releases including “Walk of Shame” with Elizabeth Banks and Marsden and “Milo” with Ken Marino. She will also be back on “Community,” when the NBC series resumes next season.