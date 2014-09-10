“Gilmore Girls” is coming to Netflix

All seven seasons of the WB and CW classic series starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and a pre-fame Melissa McCarthy will be available for binge-watching, starting Oct. 1.

Ex-“Late Show” intern apologizes, drops class-action lawsuit against Letterman and CBS

Mallory Musallam wrote a “Dear Mr. Letterman” letter saying she was “approached by a beguiling legion of lawsuit-hungry attorneys who saw my Late Show internship on LinkedIn (which I had proudly displayed as a flagship of achievement.).” She adds that the lawyers “hastily coerced into a lawsuit masked in equivocal language and ambiguous pretenses.”

Liv Tyler is pregnant

“The Leftovers” star is expecting her 2nd child.