‘Gilmore Girls’ revival adds two Rory exes and a new castmember (but no Sookie)

That Gilmore Girls revival cast is shaping up nicely. The Netflix series just added two of Rory Gilmore's ex-boyfriends. Milo Ventimiglia, who played Jess, tweeted his copy of the script yesterday to confirm that he'll appear at some point, and Jared Padalecki, who played Dean, will also return, several outlets reported this morning.

There will also be a new face in the growing crowd: Sutton Foster, who appeared on Bunheads (and so should be familiar to Amy Sherman-Palladino fans), has joined the cast in a still-unknown role.

David Sutcliffe will also be returning. He played Rory's father, Christopher. So yeah, basically everyone is coming back except for Melissa McCarthy, who played Sookie and was in almost every episode but yet somehow, she says, wasn't invited back.