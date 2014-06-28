‘Girl Meets World’ Review: Sorry, Mr. Feeny

It's ironic that the pilot episode of “Girl Meets World,” the new Disney Channel spinoff of ABC's beloved '90s comedy “Boy Meets World,” focuses so much on young Riley Matthews' (Rowan Blanchard) adolescent identity crisis when you remember that “Boy Meets World” never quite figured out its own identity.
The show started as a silly middle-school farce, then evolved into a slightly cooler high school comedy with rewritten characters (Shaun Hunter was now more serious; Eric Matthews was suddenly a dolt) before shifting to a melodramatic, sentimental style centered on Cory and Topanga's (Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel) relationship and marriage. If Riley Matthews, Cory and Topanga's preteen daughter who's beginning to establish her independence on “Girl Meets World,” can establish more consistency than her dad's old series, she'll make it out OK.
Unfortunately, the premiere of “Girl Meets World” is a mess of incomprehensible kiddy comedy and “Full House”-type cloying moments. Though Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel are back in their old roles (with Cory now his daughter's teacher), they're merely shells of their former characters as they look their daughter in the eye and say things like, “Go ahead. Make this world yours” — as if the title “Girl Meets World” needs additional clarification.
Strangely, the show is aimed at a demographic younger than any age of “Boy Meets World” fan. The feel is pure Nickelodeon as Riley's rebellious best friend Maya starts a homework revolt and wacky classmate Farkle jumps on teacher Cory's back when the sprinkler system goes off. Maybe Riley and Maya just need a couple of episodes to settle in and let us believe in the power of their friendship, because right now they're just pleasant archetypes in perfect Kohl's catalog attire.
In fact, the only impressive moments in “Girl Meets World” occur when the show dares to feel nothing like its mothership series. Riley and Maya take the subway to school, and while they're on it, a saucy woman named Evelyn (played by sitcom legend Jackee Harry) hurls one-liners and complains about finding a seat. I'm saddened to report that Harry is billed as a special guest star, because every line out of her mouth is both hilarious and a breath of fresh air. “Best friends are important! I got a best friend!” she hollers at Riley and Maya, before muttering, “I'm not talkin' to her right now.” Those Emmy-winning “227” chops haven't softened a bit.
At the end of the episode, we did get a touching cameo from William Daniels as Mr. Feeny. The sincere tenderness of that moment gives me hope for the future of “Girl Meets World,” but for now the show needs to rein in its chaos and schmaltz if it wants a chance to develop a singular identity.
It was a letdown for me as someone who grew up with Corey & Topgana and wanted to tune in for nostalgic reasons. Felt a lot like all the other crap they put on TV for kids these days and not like the golden gems from my childhood. But maybe I’m just turning into a cranky old guy now.
because Disney isn’t aimed at 30 year olds and this isn’t 1990s disney. the show turned out just like i expected and i knew it just from looking at this picture 6 months ago. bright clothes, eye popping colors, good looking actors.. you could remove corey and topanga from this picture, and cut and paste this cast on any other disney show.
I kinda see where your coming from and its you wanted to see more life changing moments and funny scenes in Girl Meets World not that touchy feely crap Disney always pulls out of there ass.
You possibly wanted a funny show about a girl growing up and experiencing real life girl problems that can’t be aired on Disney channel but rather ABC family. Completely understandable and it was for this reason Eric Matthews won’t be on the show.
Feeny: “It’s S-H-A-W-N and where is he?”
This was complete let down, it had an unrealistic feel like every other show that’s on Disney now.
Please lose the laugh track!
It is NOT a laugh track. It’s filmed and recorded in front of a LIVE studio audience.
Yes because the old show never used a laugh track. Oh wait…
they actually use both a live audience and a laugh track.
Unlike the “negative nelly’s” as Cory has said, It was a great show. Yes, it’s not going to be the same as BMW, but it was also the very first episode. I really enjoyed it. Again this is not a show for BMW fans, but to introduce a new show like BMW to a new audience. I grew up with BMW and watch reruns all the time. I’m not going to judge the show to harsly because I’m smart enough to realize this a DISNEY show and not a ABC or Fox show. Let’s get with it people.
For those saying that this show is a let down, you guys are literally misjudging the show. First off its just the pilot episode and you act like youve watched an entire season. Second, this show has just as much of a cornier start than BMW did. Third, incase you havent noticed, its a DISNEY show. What else did you expect? This isnt a show for us guys anymore and this is what the episode was trying to emphasize to older fans. Its for the tweens of this generation. Get over it, quit comparing, and just enjoy the nostalgia!
Well if that’s the case then they shouldn’t have marketed it toward the original viewers. Pretty sure the demo the pilot was obviously going after didn’t read any of the endless articles about the shows return. If it’s not really for us at all, they also don’t need to bring back past BMW cast members at all. It’ll have zero effect on the current demo as they’ll have no clue who these people are or care.. I have faith though, it has the original writer and producer back, and its in a late a air slot as you’ll get from a Disney program. But it did feel overly goofy and surreal. Typical Nick/ Disney show unfortunately, for the mush brains.
Thoughts exactly!
The show was NOT marketed to the original viewers. I kept up with the updates and any time Ben Savage or Michael Jacobs or anyone from the old cast spoke on the new show, they specified that this was NOT going to be another BMW but a new show GMW and it was marketed to a new generation. They specifically stated in several youtube interviews that we the old fans should give the show a chance to grow the same way we gave Boy Meets World a chance to grow. The reason the old fans feel it was marketed to them? That’s what the media did since BMW has become so overly popular since it’s end. WE wanted more BMW, not Michael Jacobs. So to please us, bring back some Cory and Topanga; have the family members guest star in an episode or two; tickle them a bit…but it’s not BMW. I’ll admit, I wasn’t too pleased with Farkle jumping on Cory’s back and the hyperactivity seems a bit unrealistic…but they are only two or three episodes in. And as far as the way they dress..kids (and people for that matter) dress like that in NYC. Lockers being different colors-of course not-but give the show a break. The first season of BMW had everyone shooting pressurized water guns in the cafeteria and Cory and Shawn organizing a rebellion and walking out of class after NOT reading The Grapes of Wrath. Not realistic…and downright disrespectful…but it grew on us all.
If we really want to judge the show, we should not compare these few episodes with the 7 FULL SEASONS of BMW.
I must admit, I had VERY high expectations for this new series. Even though I knew it was not going to go the very same as the original Boy Meets World, I still hoped that Girl Meets World would have been as half as good. With that said, I was disappointed that this series had a chance to grasp the difficulty and challenges teenagers face today; however, it is too “Disneyfied.” Boy Meets World dealt with many family, relationship and realistic issues. I’m not saying that it’s like Beverly Hills 90210, but “real” issues were expressed and written in a comedic way. I would not say Girl Meets World was a complete let down, but it was much lower than my desired expectation. I also found it VERY cheesy. I understand that the target audience are ages 9-18, however, it is 2014 and this generation has changed over time. They are realistic and they deal with more challenges, such as, cyber bullying, social media outlets to express their problems and a fast technology enhancement in their culture. Even though Disney is considered “age appropriate” Girl Meets World should not be compared to Boy Meets World, because times have changed. The writers should adapt to the new teenager culture, and grasp the challenges/issues teens deal with today. My overall option about Girl Meets World, is that it could have done so much better, but the cheesiness is too much!
I think you fail to consider that Riley is NOT a teenager…. BMW took place in MIDDLE SCHOOL…. so they aren’t even teenagers yet! And so does this series!
I don’t see where all the hate is coming from. BMW did not start off uber serious. It started off with Cory being afraid of “yucky” girls and being sad about not going to a ball game with his brother. Oh boy, better not let anyone under 6 watch that episode. LOL.
Another thing, even if BMW started off serious, which is did NOT. It aired on a different network, to a different demographic, at a different time era. You can’t really compare the two, at least not yet. Let’s see where GMW goes. Or just don’t watch it.
I’d also like to point out that the series was never supposed to pander to 90’s kids. It is it’s own series as you very well should have known.
It should pander to 90’s kids because since we have kids now we’re wanting to sit and watch the show with them like 90’s shows used to be. You’re telling me you never watched Family Matters, Sister Sister, Full House with your parents growing up?
what’s the point of casting old members if they had no intention of the original audience viewing the show?
Im not asking to be like BMW but please make it more entertaining. It just seems like they tried to hard to be funny.
The special guest was like the best actor!.
Im truly not feeling none of these kids.
I agree the special guest what the most “genuine” best actor
If they can get rid of the hyper active a.d.h.d acting it will be a nice show. They shows on ABC we’re great back in the 90’s because they were RELATABLE. Something Disney & Nickelodeon haven’t caught on to… They smashed in too many ideas in the first episode and the “I just ate a box of candy” acting is getting old and ridiculous, and I’m lad the Corey & Topanga are NOT acting like that!. I actually enjoyed Maya’s acting more than Riley’s. Disney needs to get their act together and “CALM DOWN”…. Do we really need kids on pixie sticks in too many layers of clothes to make the show good? Whatever happened to “wholesome tv”?
I think its funny that you liked the part with the woman making all the “funny comments”. that was the only part i didn’t like as i felt it took away from the seriousness of the friendship. Also i thought farkle climbing on the back took away from the serious parts. I loved the show though.. and i didn’t find it pure nick.. it actually reminded me of the episode where cory and sean create a union and decide not to do their homework. I think they are doing a good job. my only suggestion would be to make the serious parts serious. and the funny parts funny. don’t make the serious parts funny.
i wrote this exact same article, based solely on the picture you used, back in February before the show started and all the replies told me to shut up and ƒk off.
“Strangely, the show is aimed at a demographic younger than any age of “Boy Meets World” fan.” – Have you watched Disney Channel lately? If so, then this isn’t strange at all. Google image Boy Meets World. Look at the dull colors in the clothes and the backgrounds. Now look at the picture you used for Girl Meets World. Bright clothes, eye popping colors. This show turned out just like I expected it to, cut and paste Disney aimed at the boy-crazy, fashion-minded, pop-music-loving, never-stops-texting pre-teen girl.
The thing bugged me the most about the show is that when riley stood up and did that weird “boop” thing to that guy in the middle of class. And her dad just kept teaching like nothing happened! Overall, anything that happens in that classroom is unrealistic.
Boy Meets world placed women on the backseat and had the boys in the front showing what males in Boy Meets World are like. In Girl Meets World the show places the boys in the background and focuses on the girls. I have no problem with this, my problem lies in the fact that it is not realistic for todays standards and it wont hit on many good topics girls go through in a tv series. For this reason I wished it was put on ABC family instead of Disney Channel so it can expand a little more. Girl Meets World isn’t that bad of a show its just Riley having a younger brother doesn’t sit right with me. The acting directors originally had a older boy in which I think would be better for when something serious as Riley dating guys goes we can see how a brother is supposed to be over protective of his sister but somewhat cool. The younger kid acts too much like a toddler, and Riley is not the kid most teenage girls or elementary girls are like she is completely different in every aspect Maya has more connection with today’s youth. Farkle where to begin? The character is not the best idea but I would’ve kept him but just had him as a friend in a drama class who would resemble Eric Matthews instead of a kid who doesn’t know whether he is gay or straight. The parents are somewhat there but not all the way, they resemble too much Full House and Mormon ideal than a real house full of crazy parents doing crazy things, kids doing what kids do fighting, crying, table moments, ect.
Its like everything a kid does they gave to Corey and Topanga. Is this really how Disney sees things? The fact that Cory and Topanga don’t really act like how they used to as kids when they do act is kids it is pretty daunting.
After Hanna Montana don’t expect this show to be any closer to the life of Miley Stewart as just a girl going to middle school, and high school and dealing with boys and mediocre house problems that won’t even have kids thinking about the possibility of a divorce. The closest Good Luck Charlie came was the lesbians and they were full grown adults not kids facing this issue.
This is the big problem with Disney Channel which is why I watch DXD, HUB, ABC family, and Nick at Night.
I only watch Disney for there night shows, and those shows were previously aired but are no longer on air.
If Disney Channel wants to hold my attention span they need to create a new channel and air old shows like TNick.
The show, to my opinion, is awful and confusing. Even though the show is aimed for young kids, it just leaves them thinking, “What the heck did I just watch?”. The comedy was unamusing, and even though the show’s main character is Riley, it focuses more on Maya as the series progresses, which agitates me, This show is about Riley, not Maya, and the show should stop wishing they should’ve put Maya as the protagonist and continue with what they have.
Seriously, you guys need to stop. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.
you need to get back to basics. Boy meets world was smart and well thoght out, you can not try and make a decent spin off if u dont have good actors and have the actors that were there before, act normal, ur makin fred act like a idiot and the other kids do not have what it takes to do what it takes to be what boy meets world was.what boy meets world did,was excellent and it lasted for so long because it seemed real and the actors were feeling that, cheeese is not what people want. we want to see good clean american people go throw things and how they get throuh it. that spin off could of been good but you had bad writers and dumbasses making
the cast. should of gave fred and his old co workers and it probly would of been a sucsessfull show. boy meets world they acted natural and thats what people reasponded to. fake is out . show the real and get ratings.
Make the caracters relatable. Forget about social media , and go back to the simple things in life. put that in the show with actors that feel like internet is crap and we dont need it every second. just go back to the original and you cant go wrong. you will see that people liked the way it was before, and reasponded to it. dont change. people like nice, not internet , gross swears, sexulal, nasty shit. they can find that anywhere. the public wants nice clean funny stuff. we can find half naked sex shows around every corner. Give us something real and life changing for our kids. take a hint from full house. look where that is now
There was something honest about Boy Meets World that made it relatable, and funny. This show is missing so many elements that BMW had.
I was looking forward to this as I loved BMW as a kid, and now that my daughter is getting older, I was hoping for something similar, but this is just like every other disney show there is. There are a few okay things, but sadly it missed the mark for me.
Honestly, the show is just hard to follow and lacks emotion. There are too many mini situations hidden within the uneasy to decipher main plot of every episode, and if I, an 18 year old, can’t understand the episode’s theme, how is the target audience of 8-13 year olds supposed to understand it? The acting by Blanchard lacks emotion and shows poor reaction to most of her middle school “drama”. Middle schoolers are supposed to over react to everything, not under react. To me, the show was boosted by so many viewers from “Boy Meets World,” and did not actually think about the practicality of a show with a similar plot in the 21st century with modern problems. All the jokes are going to reference twitter or instagram or facebook, which are all already overdone by Disney Channel anyways. Also, did those old viewers in search of their old childhood show not realize that Cory and Topanga would not be the main characters in this series? Honestly, this spin-off just more evidence that sequels really do suck and never meet the expectations set by their original show.
im only 12. u probaly think i know absolutely nothing the shows u guys grew up with.But believe me i do. i love full house, boy meets world, friends, home improvement, the partridge family, the brady bunch,and good times. When i watched the pilot 4 girl meets world i thot it was funny. AFTER EPISODE TWO I HATED IT! It was dissapointing. and i agree with the ”Full House” moments.
The sad part is the show HAS it’s own identity and it’s a combination of:
1.) Falling into the same teeny bopper crap Disney shows are known for. At the beginning of the series it wasn’t so bad and I figured the show would have more of a distinct vibe other than trying to find main girl character a boyfriend then having it be a needlessly complicated arc of stupidity. Every single show has this…even the ones where he character are over the age of 16. Best Friend’s Wherever hasn’t best believe it’s coming.
But that’s par for the course with Disney Channel. It’s not for boys, it’s for girls.
2.) The worst part about this show is it’s inability to “go there”. I don’t mean shockvalue. I mean it can’t nor will it even try to obtain the maturity of Boy Meets World. Now I get that its demographic is younger, except the writers more than likely April Kelly + executives find ways to take whatever maturity Jacob Micheals brings to the mix and dumb it down or make it very unreliable for kids.
Enter Riley Matthews. This girl is a blank slate for the writers. She’s supposed to be kooky and weird, a personality she got from her dad. That’s fine. The one thing that gets me about her character is no teenage girl acts like her.
In a lot of episodes Riley comes up with this metaphysical crisis like “Who am I”. Some girls go through that I’d imagine but most girls her age just simply well…be girls their age. There’s lots of identity on the nose bullshit in many of these episodes and it comes off as trying too hard yet not trying hard enough.
Take the Rileytown episode where Riley is “cyber bullied” by an – I shit you not – invisible bully. They never show the person. It could have been for an innocent reason but I have my suspicions that it was because they simply just didn’t want to “push the envelop”. That’s not the worst of the episode. It’s Riley’s attitude and the fact that she treats Maya like shit simply because she calls her something endearing that means something “annoying” and “ignorant” to her bully. Just…no one in real life acts like this.
That is one of many example of this really odd vibe the characters give off. You could say well it’s still a Disney channel show but the reason why stuff is outlandish on these Disney channel sitcoms is because they’re meant to BE FUNNY. And often times the way the characters act isn’t. Another thing is the show is NOT a spiritual successor to Boy Meets World. You’d think they’d actually try inject some maturity into the writing and maybe they have..
But the “Disney” aspect of the show pushes the show into this awkward territory where it tries to tackle serious issues but is too kiddy to be sincere and investible but tries to be funny but emotional series parts make for a lot half baked moments.