Girl Power: Marvel officially announces ‘Captain Marvel’ movie

#Captain Marvel #Marvel
10.28.14 4 years ago

There may still be no Black Widow solo film on the horizon – but at least we have Captain Marvel.

The Marvel superheroine is flying into theaters on July 6, 2018, the studio announced today. Though a number of different individuals have taken on the moniker in the comic books, the filmed version will focus on Carol Danvers, formerly known as Ms. Marvel before taking on the Captain Marvel name in 2012.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A fusion of Kree and human genes, Danvers possesses the powers of superhuman strength, endurance, durability, stamina and can fly at several times the speed of sound as well as shoot radiant energy from her fingertips. Her hybrid physiology renders her immune to most poisons and other toxins, and she also possesses some precognitive abilities.

The Captain Marvel news came as part of a larger announcement from a massive Marvel press event held earlier today.

Are you looking forward to the Captain Marvel movie? Let us know by voting in the poll further down the page.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Captain Marvel#Marvel
TAGSCaptain MarvelCaptain Marvel moviecarol danversMarvelMarvel Phase 3marvel phase three

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP