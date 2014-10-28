Girl Power: Marvel officially announces ‘Captain Marvel’ movie

There may still be no Black Widow solo film on the horizon – but at least we have Captain Marvel.

The Marvel superheroine is flying into theaters on July 6, 2018, the studio announced today. Though a number of different individuals have taken on the moniker in the comic books, the filmed version will focus on Carol Danvers, formerly known as Ms. Marvel before taking on the Captain Marvel name in 2012.

A fusion of Kree and human genes, Danvers possesses the powers of superhuman strength, endurance, durability, stamina and can fly at several times the speed of sound as well as shoot radiant energy from her fingertips. Her hybrid physiology renders her immune to most poisons and other toxins, and she also possesses some precognitive abilities.

The Captain Marvel news came as part of a larger announcement from a massive Marvel press event held earlier today.

