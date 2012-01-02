‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ sequel moving forward despite disappointing box-office

With a reported $90 million budget and slightly over $72 million in global box office so far, Sony’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” has a lot of ground to make up before the studio can proclaim it a profitable title – particularly considering the no-doubt considerable marketing costs associated with the film. Nevertheless, the studio appears to be sticking to their guns – at least for now – as they’ve reiterated their previously-stated commitment to producing the next film in the trilogy, “The Girl Who Played with Fire”.
“[Dragon Tattoo] continues to do strong business and nothing has changed with respect to development of the next book,” a Sony representative told Entertainment Weekly in restating the studio’s allegiance to the series. They also confirmed that “Dragon Tattoo” screenwriter Steven Zaillian is continuing work on the script for the sequel, which both Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara are contracted to return for. As for director David Fincher, he hasn’t yet committed to any future films in the series.
While it’s pretty hard to believe that Sony is unconditionally planning a follow-up given “Dragon Tattoo”‘s current box-office totals, the film has admittedly been holding up well in the weeks since its soft $12.7 million opening. Indeed, Sony is probably just waiting to see where the film’s final worldwide grosses end up before making a final judgment.
Do you think “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”‘s final box-office take will end up being enough to justify another film? Sound off with your predictions in the comments!
They better make the other two movies. This one was awesome.
Good news, though I’d rather David Fincher move on to something else.
I really wish they would do something else instead of this tired crap.
I agree with Adam, if they don’t do the sequels it would be very disappointing. This adaptation was amazing and Rooney Mara depicted Lisbeth almost exactly as I pictured her while reading the books.
I just saw The Girl With The Dragon Tatoo and fell in love with Lisbeth. I’ve been going to the movies for over sixty years and this is one of the most compelling I’ve ever seen.
People who don’t enjoy a great artist working at his/her profession may not truly understand the perfection that Rooney Mara gave us. Please people…spend $10 & go see this.
I agree…it’s $10 well spent. I was amazed by Rooney ;D
I dug it…I guess it needs robots and talking animals to appease the sheep.
The Swedish Girl was superior to the American remake, even with Fincher at the helm– with Noomi Rapace and Michael Nyquist both far exceeding Mara and Craig by leaps and bounds. However, the Swedish sequels were fairly terrible, and this is where the American remakes could really make the sweep. However, that’s far less likely if Fincher doesn’t return, which is the same thing that happened to the Swedish films when Neils Arden Oplev didn’t stick around past Dragon Tattoo, either.
So you didn’t mind how the Swedish version hacked up the book? This version was way better, and stayed pretty true to the book, a lot closer than the Swedish version anyway.
I’d be much happier if Fincher moved on to something else. I sort of, vaguely hope they continue the franchise, but I want someone else directing. Because Fincher is too to waste his time on two more of these.
who would you have direct it? I think Fincher is director for this project, but I’m curious who all of you people who say you don’t want him to it would want.
Much like Fincher’s ‘Fight Club’, this pic probably won’t fully be appreciated for a few years, by which time it’d be too late to get the public interested.
If Sony wait to act, they’ll kick themselves.
I hope they make the complete trilogy
Oven again, over crowding at the cinema and cramming multiple premieres up against one another is bad for everyone’s business. Sherlock would be performing higher, or Ghost Protocol even higher if they had a little more breathing room. Can you imagine what Girl would have done in the Fall, when nothing of note was out and all the execs were crying about sagging box office? A murder mystery about a grunge chick premiering around Halloween? Is that too obvious?
It’s definitely worthy of following up with the next movie in line.
Assuming it surpasses it’s budget, it warrants a sequel.
I hope they make the next two movies. We need to see the next two american versions the books on film!!!!!!
I read all the books. Watched the swedish moves. Want to see them be made for the american fans of the books!!!! The first movie was great hope to see the rest on film!!!