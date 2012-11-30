‘Girls’ season 2 trailer promises more Lena Dunham and murderous boyfriends

HBO is ready to show you more “Girls.”

The brand new trailer for the acclaimed comedy’s second season continues the story of Hannah (writer-director Lena Dunham) and her crew of twenty something friends (including Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet) as they drift through life in New York City, trying different lifestyles (and guys) on for size.

“Bridesmaids” vet Chris O’Dowd returns for a brief second, but Hannah is a little more preoccupied with Adam’s (Adam Driver) intensity, prompting her to ask, “I know that I always think he’s murder-y in like a sexy way, but what if he’s murder-y in a murder way?” Ellie Goulding’s hit tune “Anything Can Happen” sets the tone.

Watch the trailer here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think of the trailer? More importantly, what do you think of Hannah’s “Shirt”?



“Girls” returns January 13 on HBO.