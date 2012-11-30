‘Girls’ season 2 trailer promises more Lena Dunham and murderous boyfriends

#Lena Dunham #Judd Apatow #HBO #Girls
11.30.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

HBO is ready to show you more “Girls.”

The brand new trailer for the acclaimed comedy’s second season continues the story of Hannah (writer-director Lena Dunham) and her crew of twenty something friends (including Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet) as they drift through life in New York City, trying different lifestyles (and guys) on for size.

“Bridesmaids” vet Chris O’Dowd returns for a brief second, but Hannah is a little more preoccupied with Adam’s (Adam Driver) intensity, prompting her to ask, “I know that I always think he’s murder-y in like a sexy way, but what if he’s murder-y in a murder way?” Ellie Goulding’s hit tune “Anything Can Happen” sets the tone. 

Watch the trailer here:

What do you think of the trailer? More importantly, what do you think of Hannah’s “Shirt”?
“Girls” returns January 13 on HBO.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lena Dunham#Judd Apatow#HBO#Girls
TAGSgirlsHBOJUDD APATOWlena dunham

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP