‘Girls’ Season 4 promo has fun with Woody Allen’s infamous Soon-Yi scandal quote

12.08.14 4 years ago

“The heart wants what the heart wants.”

Whether you're talking about the Woody Allen quote or the new Selena Gomez song (though credit where credit is due: Emily Dickinson coined this), it's probably not the best line to trot out in front of Hannah Horvath when you're attempting to be sincere. Too bad Jessa didn't get the memo.

Hannah: “You do know who you're quoting, right?”

I bet she doesn't. Here's the trailer for “Girls” Season 4, which premieres Sunday, Jan. 11 on HBO.

