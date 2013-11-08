‘Girls’ star Adam Driver reported to be in contention to play Nightwing in ‘Batman Vs. Superman’

In just a few minutes of screentime, Adam Driver positively crushes it playing a small role in “Inside Llewyn Davis,” and I can’t wait to see the film again in no small part because I want to see that sequence again. Driver’s been a busy man lately, and I suspect that it’s just a matter of time until most audiences have seen him in at least one thing.
“Girls” may be a big hit in terms of coverage, but it has been written about far more than it has actually been watched. More than anything, I’m guessing “Girls” has helped put him on the radar of other filmmakers, and now we’re going to start seeing much more of him. He’s one of the stars of “This Is Where I Leave You,” the ensemble comedy by Shawn Levy adapting Jonathan Tropper’s novel, and he was in both “The F Word” and “Tracks” at this year’s Toronto Film Festival. He was also seen recently in both “Lincoln” and “Frances Ha,” all of which indicates that both major commercial filmmakers and respected indie voices are paying attention to Driver’s work.
Nightwing’s involvement in “Batman Vs. Superman” was first rumored earlier this week by Latino Review’s El Mayimbe, and The Wrap is now reporting that Driver is a serious contender to play the part of Dick Grayson. If they are in fact going to use the character in the film, then this is feeling increasingly less like a sequel to “Man Of Steel” and more like a prequel to the eventual “Justice League” movie that Warner Bros. would very much like to make.
This sets a timeline for Batman that makes it sound like “Man Of Steel” took place well after Batman’s first appearance in Gotham City. Nightwing is the grown-up identity of Grayson, Batman’s sidekick who went by Robin when he was young, and they have a very specific broken dynamic that could be an important part of how they relate in the film. The important thing to take from this is that they’re not starting with a brand-new-to-the-job Batman. This is not an origin story movie.
The Wrap says there are more people in the mix and that Driver does not have the job yet. He’s an intriguing choice, though, and I am curious to see what he’d do with a role like this. The other big new rumor about the film this week concerns Diana Prince showing up in the film, although not as Wonder Woman, with reports of Olga Kurylenko, Gal Gadot, and Elodie Yung all testing for the part. They should give it to Olga because pretty much every fanboy alive loved Malick’s “To The Wonder”… right? It really does sound like they’re packing a lot of characters into this film, and that Batman and Superman are only part of a much-larger ensemble.
“Batman Vs. Superman” will be in theaters July 17, 2015.
It feels like Man of Steel 2 is going the route of Iron Man 2 in setting up a deeper cinematic universe. Interesting choice.
And that proved to be such a great creative choice……
Adam Driver is pretty much the only genuinely likeable character in GIRLS.
In the first season I thought “Okay, here we go. He’s the scumbag on-and-off boyfriend who treats the leading lady like shit so we can sympathise with her plight even more…”
But I guess Lena Dunham is smarter than that, and Drover’s character has since become the main reason to watch the show.
I agree that the switcheroo of Driver’s character was pretty great writing on Dunhams part and the fact that Driver is such a charismatic, and aesthetically unusual looking person certainly makes it compelling to watch.
Sorry… this is a horrible choice. Not only the dude fugly, but well… he’s no Dick Grayson.
Come on, Warners. I was with you from the get-go with Affleck. I love the casting.
But casting this fug-tastic d-bag as Dick Grayson?
Come on.
WB released a call sheet earlier in the week saying they were looking for a young John Hawkes for Nightwing. This guy sort of fits the profile of what they are looking for.
Does he look like the Dick Grayson in comics? Ehhh, not really. But I’ll take this guy over another pretty boy actor like Chris O’Donnell who doesn’t look like he could handle himself in a real fight.
Also, I think it’s awesome that a fellow ugly dude gets a chance to play a superhero and beat some ass. Seflish reasons, I know…
Seriously? I mean, he’s certainly got an unusual face, but he’s hardly hideous. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, obviously, but I’d say he’s a perfectly good-looking dude, if not stereotypically Hollywood looking.
Let’s be clear: the faces of comic book characters, male or female, depend entirely on the artist in question and are almost without exception pretty generic “man face” or “woman face”. They don’t -have- consistent distinguishing facial features. So claiming someone doesn’t have Nightwing’s face is nonsense. Adam Driver has dark hair, and if you’ve seen the dude without his shirt off in Girls (which, sue me, I have) he definitely has the superhero physique. That is more than enough physical resemblance to a comic character. He is also a good actor.
In conclusion, if the only complaint is the insanely shallow “he’s ugly”, which isn’t even -true-, then I celebrate this choice. He’s got everything the role requires, plus I would love to see a bunch of people shallow people freak out that someone unconventional-looking can get a role in a big movie.
I’m pretty sure this movie will be a disaster either way, but I still like this rumor.
Sorry… this isn’t the time for political correct bullshit of beauty being in the eye of whoever…
… the dude is fugly. Superheroes are not fugly.
Well, Toxie is. And Rorschach. But that’s pretty much it.
Dick Grayson is the pretty boy of the DC Universe. Adam Davis is not even quirky good-looking. Looks like Dumbo with those big ass ears.
Again… I’m on board and always have been with Ben Affleck.
I didn’t care about Idris Elba playing a Norse God/Alien.
But I draw the line at a fugly Dick Grayson. It’s a weird line to draw, and I get that. But it is what it is.
I know this is hard to believe, but just because I disagree with your strangely passionate stance that this dude is some kind of horrible disfigured freak does not mean I’m just being “politically correct”. He’s in good shape and it’s not like his face is covered in boils. It is not beyond the realm of possibility that someone could find him attractive.
I mean, if you don’t think he’s right for the role because it’s an important part of Dick Grayson’s character that he be model-level attractive, fine, that’s in the source material to some extent. I’d argue it’s far from the most important element of his character, and that how they intend to use him in this particular film should really be more of a deciding factor, but I can understand where you’re coming from.
The flat out “Superheroes are not fugly”, though, suggests that you think it would innately ruin the character of any superhero to be played by someone whose face you don’t like. Which, come on, don’t be that guy. Again, superheroes are drawn with pretty standard faces that vary from artist to artist. Anyone in the right ballpark and in good shape could pull it off, if they’re a good actor. Some minor perceived imperfection should not be a deal-breaker. Believe it or not, large ears probably wouldn’t stop someone from being heroic.
My honest-to-god, knee-jerk reaction to this casting news was more like HistoryofMatt’s. Perhaps not as to the point. But I didn’t get it.
However, the more I think about the other two leads – Cavill and Affleck, two guys with faces so handsome, they can be seen from space, the more intrigued I am. It suggests that the creators want to do something very different for the character of Nightwing. And I’m open to seeing what they have in mind.
Mark,
At least I know I’m not crazy by myself here. ;-)
Seriously though, I loved the Affleck casting. In fact, I said months and months ago Affleck should be the next Batman and direct Justice League and a new Bat-flick. It’s out there on Twitter. It may even be on here, somewhere.
I’ve liked Affleck for a long time. School Ties long time. When he’s on, he’s at least as good as Damon. And that’s not bad.
But this… can’t do it. And I’m a fan of “not source correct” casting, too.
For the longest time, I’ve wanted Zoe Saldana as Wonder Woman. I think she’d be perfect. Or I did, until Star Trek Into Darkness exposed her as not that great an actress. Diana is supposed to be exotic, and strong. Saldana is those things.
If you want a the “classic” Wonder Woman, then there’s no woman on this planet who could fill out the bustier, and has the most beautful blue eyes I’ve ever seen like Alexandra Daddario.
Don’t know who she is, copy-paste the link. Completely work safe:
[www2.pictures.stylebistro.com]
See what I mean? She maybe one of the most stunning actresses working. If you want “classic” Diana… SHE is it. I’d go so far as to say Ms. Daddario looks like she was carved out of clay of play Wonder Woman.
But I’m not a stickler for standardized casting.
But I just don’t like this. There are others out there who can be Dick Grayson to Affleck’s Batman. They only have to be about 12-14 years younger than Affleck.
Why not Emile Hirsch? He has the right body type. Driver may be big, but Grayson isn’t supposed to be. Grayson’s one of the few superheroes not meant to be 6’2 or 6’4 and musclebound.
He’s smaller. Lither. He’s an acrobat, and his fighting style is acrobatic.
You want to cast someone you wouldn’t think, who’s not what people may think they want at first glance?
Cast Emile Hirsch.
And then, for the love of God, get Nathan Fillion on a treadmill and make him the Hal Jordan we deserve! ;-)
What an inspired choice. He’s a incredible actor and could probably turn a decent script for a side character into a fantastic and memorable performance. It also doesn’t hurt he’s got a banging bod.
Haha @Kelvintage. You mad?
I mean, show me where the lie is. I said A) He’s a fantastic actor (he would probably make Henry Cavill look stupid if they were to have scene together. B) “He’s got a banging body.” Please feel free to ejaculate when you look at his pecs.
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
[www.boyculture.com]
Those of us who are LGBT readers of this site thank you, Drew.
I’d prefer a Superman only sequel to an expansion of the universe – and for all we know Batman, Wonder Woman, and Nightwing are only in the movie for a few minutes – with Lex spinning the anti-Superman propaganda machine.
Either way, even though I’d prefer one more solo Supes movie before this, I’m still pretty excited to see what Snyder and company do since they really knocked Man of Steel out of the park as far as I’m concerned.
Amazing. An incredibly charismatic, wonderfully talented actor (an an ex-Marine) is up for a part, and all the fanboys start bitching about him not being a male model. Hilarious.
There are two groups now:
People who spend a few seconds/minutes questioning things like casting, etc.
And, people who spend a few seconds/minutes belittling the people who spend a few seconds/minutes questioning things like casting, etc.
And now, I must become part of the first group:
To me, this shows the very bad effect of what Marvel did with the Avengers movies;
Wonder Woman is THE female superhero. She’s also one of THE biggest superheroes, period.
Superman got his own big event film occupied by one of the greatest scores in modern cinema history for his introduction into mainstream modern cinema.
Batman got pretty much the same amount of fanfare and great score in 1989, introducing him into the cinematic universe.
Wonder Woman …is getting a cameo.
Yes, supposedly she’s only Diana Prince, but, that’s still a pretty lousy introduction for the biggest woman superhero and the third biggest hero in DC comics – A walk on part in a movie starring the “boys”.
And its not for the sake of characters or story. Or, for budget reasons.
Its because Warner Bros. wants a Justice League movie…
NOW.
I really can’t see how anyone who is a fan of these characters can blindly support such a slap in the face as Wonder Woman getting what’s basically the introduction that a guest star in a sitcom gets during sweeps.
Completely agree brother. You nailed it on its ugly head.
An small appearance by Wonder Woman (or Diana Prince) in this movie doesn’t preclude her getting her own stand alone film. If nothing else, it could just serve to prime the public for a kick-ass Wonder Woman movie.
It doesn’t matter. The first time we see her in a mainstream Hollywood film, is in a cameo.
We didn’t see Clark Kent or Bruce Wayne pop up in another film as introductions for their characters to modern cinema. They were given their own big event films to announce their arrivals.
If you believe THE female superhero of all time being introduced with a cameo in one of the “boys” films in the year 2015 instead of in her own movie is not a big deal and doesn’t set a very bad example, then I’m sorry, you’re wrong.
No….just….no…
I get the hesitation to some extent, but this guy is the real deal. His work on Girls is charismatic and compelling, and he steals every scene he is in.
Sure he isn’t the typical choice, but I’d rather them make interesting choices than cast some Twilight/theWB/Teen Beat star-of-the-week.