‘Girls’ star Lena Dunham to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ March 8

Lena Dunham is joining the “Girls” (and boys) of “Saturday Night Live.”
The “Girls” writer-director-star-et cetera will make her debut on the show on March 8.
The HBO show's third season premiered on January 12.
Brooklyn-via-Cincinnati indie rock vets The National will make their first appearance as musical guest.
The group's latest “Trouble Will Find Me” was nominated for a Best Alternative Album Grammy, while “Mistaken For Strangers” — the acclaimed documentary about the band — will be in theaters in March.
After a brief hiatus, “SNL” is returning March 1 with host Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) and musical guest Beck.
Are you excited to see Lena Dunham host “SNL”?
