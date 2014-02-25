‘Girls’ star Lena Dunham to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ March 8

#Lena Dunham #Girls #SNL
02.25.14 4 years ago

Lena Dunham is joining the “Girls” (and boys) of “Saturday Night Live.”

The “Girls” writer-director-star-et cetera will make her debut on the show on March 8. 

The HBO show's third season premiered on January 12.

Brooklyn-via-Cincinnati indie rock vets The National will make their first appearance as musical guest.

The group's latest “Trouble Will Find Me” was nominated for a Best Alternative Album Grammy, while “Mistaken For Strangers” — the acclaimed documentary about the band — will be in theaters in March.

After a brief hiatus, “SNL” is returning March 1 with host Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) and musical guest Beck.

Are you excited to see Lena Dunham host “SNL”?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lena Dunham#Girls#SNL
TAGSbeckgirlsJIM PARSONSlena dunhamNBCsaturday night liveSNLthe nationaltrouble will find me

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP