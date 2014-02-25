‘Girls’ star Lena Dunham to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ March 8

Lena Dunham is joining the “Girls” (and boys) of “Saturday Night Live.”

The “Girls” writer-director-star-et cetera will make her debut on the show on March 8.

The HBO show's third season premiered on January 12.

Brooklyn-via-Cincinnati indie rock vets The National will make their first appearance as musical guest.

The group's latest “Trouble Will Find Me” was nominated for a Best Alternative Album Grammy, while “Mistaken For Strangers” — the acclaimed documentary about the band — will be in theaters in March.

After a brief hiatus, “SNL” is returning March 1 with host Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) and musical guest Beck.

Are you excited to see Lena Dunham host “SNL”?