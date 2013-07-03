Give Captain Marvel a movie

I know I’m not the first person to mention this or make any of these points. Thankfully, comic book journalism is now full of progressive writers ready to throw down for gender equality. That’s rad. But should I let everyone else do the talking for me? No, no I don’t think so. When it comes to something as absolutely vital as gender representation, I will add my voice to the voices of my peers.

Marvel Comics has three as-yet-unannounced films scheduled for release in 2016 and 2017, following “Ant-Man” in 2015. One of these movies has to be female-led.

The time is absolutely right for a female hero to lead her own Marvel movie. The women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been strong from the get-go; “Iron Man” took Pepper Potts and turned her from Stark’s default love interest and assistant and into the modern definition of a career-driven and independent woman who just so happens to slowly fall in love with the lead dude — in a way that makes sense and does not sacrifice her own personality.

Pepper doesn’t give up any of her sense of self over the course of her four MCU appearances — she merely adds the role of girlfriend to her already incredible resume. By the end of “Iron Man 3,” she can even add super powered ass-kicker to the list. But Pepper’s brief flirtation with super-punching at the end of “Iron Man 3” highlights something that the MCU films have neglected despite getting so much right; despite putting Black Widow, Jane Foster, Sif, Peggy Carter and Maria Hill on the big screen, none of them pack the same amount of power as their male colleagues.

Sif is the only one of the bunch who has enhanced abilities, but even she’s no match for Thor — a man who adds a whole bunch of weather-manipulation crap on top of his super Asgardian strength. That’s not to diminish how important a role the MCU women have played up until now. Black Widow more than held her own with the Avengers, proving that you don’t have to eat radiation for breakfast to go toe-to-toe with an alien invasion.

Peggy Carter and Maria Hill showed that human women can hold their own — and take leadership positions — in large organizations. Even Jane Foster, the one character with no combat skills to speak of, has more going on in her life besides being in love with Thor. Her primary goal throughout “Thor” is protecting and furthering her research; she starts out a scientist and ends as a scientist.