Well before Disney ruled the roost with Marvel movies, M. Night Shyamalan debuted an unusual superhero origin story with Unbreakable, built on the idea that comic books reflected cultural memory and that superheroes, after a fashion, actually did exist. It’s remained a fairly compelling story, not least because, barring the need for a twist, it’s a personal drama about a normal guy trying to find the strength to put his life back together. And in the wake of Split, which we learned at the end was every-so-lightly tied to the original with a post-credits scene, both David Dunn and Elijah Price are back with Glass.

Take a look at the film’s trailer above.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Glass comes out on January 18, 2019.