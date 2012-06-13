‘Glee’ draws Lea Michele, Cory Monteith for Comic-Con Saturday night

After paying homage to “Saturday Night Fever” this past season, “Glee” will try to stir up its own Saturday night fever at San Diego’s Comic-Con next month.

Twentieth Century Fox TV announced on Wednesday (June 13) that “Glee” will hold its fourth Comic-Con panel on Saturday, July 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Indigo Room at the Convention Center-adjacent Hilton Bayfront.

The “Glee” announcement game less than a week after 20th Century Fox TV announced its initial Comic-Con schedule, which included the usual Animation Domination panels, “Bones” and “Sons of Anarchy,” but made no mention of the Emmy-winning musical dramedy.

“The fans at Comic-Con were among the first to really get behind our show, and we”ve had such a great time returning there every summer,” states “Glee” co-creator/executive producer Brad Falchuk. “This was the first year our cast has not gone out on tour, so Ryan and I thought we”d let them have some well-deserved time off. But everyone wanted to be there, and we couldn”t be happier to report that ‘Glee’ is returning to the convention where we feel it all started.”

Leaving aside whether or not “Glee” momentum actually started with Comic-Con or with FOX spending bucketloads of money to promote a special post-“Idol” sneak preview, “Glee” has had a strong Comic-Con presence, regularly filling the biggest available rooms despite the annual “What’s ‘Glee’ doing here?” carping from fanboys.

Last year’s slightly controversial “Glee” panel packed the cavernous Hall H and while this year’s panel will be in a smaller room, it will actually deliver more star-power, as Falchuk will be joined by Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Darren Criss, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz and Naya Rivera. For several of those stars, it will be their first Comic-Con appearance since the show’s San Diego debut.