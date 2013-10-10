‘Glee’ honors Cory Monteith with the mostly effective ‘Quarterback’

After two weeks in a Beatles-induced haze, “Glee” simultaneously paid tribute to the all-too-real Cory Monteith and the fictional Finn Hudson on Thursday (October 10) night with an episode titled “The Quarterback.”
It’s an episode that fans have been dreading, but also anticipating, since Monteith was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room in July at the age of 31. When somebody so young dies, it’s impossible to “get closure,” but it was important that “Glee” offer fans the opportunity for shared grief with all of the show’s stars.
And… Oy. If it’s hard to comprehend how a young fanbase deals with the death of a young star, it’s even harder to figure out how a cast like the “Glee” cast deals. While there have been periodic rumors of bickering and disfunction involving one actor or another, few workplaces are entirely harmonic at all times and why should “Glee” be any different? But no matter how estranged or how close anybody in that cast is, most of them share a common experience, wherein they went from virtual unknowns to global sensations in just a few months. It’s an experience that only the people within that bubble fully comprehend and, this summer, they lost somebody who was there with them from that first moment. Even if Cory Monteith wasn’t humble, kind and grounded, it would be a shock and a nearly unhealable wound, but by all accounts [and in my limited, but pleasant, experiences with him] he was.
Watching “The Quarterback” was witnessing an uncomfortable piece of communal grieving. For obvious reasons, we put a premium on Lea Michele’s mourning and we wonder how she was able to do what she did in this episode. Michele is a pro and she’s said all of the right things about this episode, as have all of the stars and writers, but the public face that anybody puts on a situation like this doesn’t really tell us anything. I watched and listened to Michele’s “Make You Feel My Love” and it hurt, because she wasn’t acting. Nobody in “The Quarterback” was acting. We’ve seen the “Glee” cast act and many of them are very good, but we’ve seen all of them do heightened emotion before and this looked different. Or maybe I’m just projecting. Maybe we’re all just projecting. Maybe the “Glee” cast grieved in their own way in July and for this episode, they were professionals, keeping their emotions in check and committing only to their finest acting on behalf of their fallen comrade. I don’t know. You don’t know either. None of us know. I watched the episode and in moments I felt it was a cruel thing to do to the cast. And then in moments I felt like it had to be cathartic. But I don’t know. And you don’t know either.
I’m not the right person to be handling a write-up on this “Glee” episode anyway. Yes, I watched for more than three seasons, but I quit last fall and felt no real regret. I don’t know where all of the characters even are at this point. Some are in New York. But some are elsewhere, so I don’t know who returned to this episode after a long absence or who has been floating around the fringes for a while. I don’t know how the principal came to be a janitor or how Sue came to be principal and I don’t know where the show left anybody’s relationship with Finn, pretty much from “The Break-Up” on.
But that’s not really why I’m probably not the right person to handle this recap.
I am, by nature, critical and cynical and this is an episode that defies examination in the way that I usually tend to look at TV and movies.
It was earnest.
It was sincere.
It was painful.
And I don’t doubt the honorable intentions of any of the people involved. [And if you’ve read my “American Horror Story: Coven” review, you know that’s not always my default setting with some of the creative forces involved.]
And for the most part, I think the “Glee” team did very well by Monteith and by Finn. This isn’t an easy thing for a show to do, whether you’re looking at how “NewsRadio” handled the death of Phil Hartman/Bill or how “8 Simple Rules” handled the death of John Ritter/Paul. It’s hard for a show to stop the thing it usually does to mourn, even harder when the thing that the show normally does happens to be comedy.
“Glee,” to its credit and convenience, didn’t need to stop what it does.
“The Quarterback” worked as well as it did because, short any references at all to Regions/States/Nationals, what happened in this episode is what happens on most episodes. The structural conceit of “Glee” has always been that every week, Will Schuester walked into the glee club room, put a theme on the board and allowed his charges to sing songs around that theme. When Will walked into the room and wrote “Finn” on the board, it was simultaneously heartbreaking and utterly appropriate. The glee club assignments have often been frivolous and stupid, but they’ve also been serious, though never anywhere near this season. Still, it’s possible that no show that has had to deal with this kind of awful thing has ever been better equipped to deal with this awful thing within the show itself.
And writers and series creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan were determined to keep tone and the characters somewhat in line with what has been established (which was really easy, because the characters and tone on “Glee” have always been variable or inconsistent, depending on your degree of charity.
The episode announced almost immediately that it about certain things and not others. After a group rendition of “Seasons of Love” on a simply lit stage, we picked up with Chris Colfer’s Kurt packing to return to Ohio for a Finn memorial three weeks after the character’s funeral. In the episode’s most powerful non-musical scene, we experienced the rawness of immediate grief through Finn’s mother (the marvelous Romy Rosemont) and step-father (the always excellent Mike O’Malley), but when it comes to any details at all, Kurt basically set the ground rules immediately.
“Everybody wants to talk about how he died, but who cares?”
It’s hard to imagine any circumstance under which “Glee” would ever give any more details than that into Finn Hudson’s death.
The episode card said “Farewell to Finn” and it was about celebrating Finn Hudson, but the suggested Twitter hashtag was #RememberingCory a conflation of role and actor that was unavoidable, especially given the number of quotes from “Glee” personnel who talked about how Cory played the quarterback on the show and was also the quarterback of the cast.
And there were great moments aplenty.
Amber Riley stole the spotlight in the opening from “Rent” and Mercedes’ rendition of “I’ll Stand By You was, vocally, a show-stopper.
While nobody will ever accuse Mark Salling of being in Riley’s league as a pure singer, Puck’s decision to sing The Boss’ “No Surrender” was a much more character-organic choice and, as a result, I found it more powerful, because I found myself listening to the lyrics and thinking about why Puck would pick them for his tribute to Finn.
Naya Rivera also isn’t the cast’s best singer, but she’s proven her acting value time after time. Santana singing “If I Die Young,” with the lyric about “The sharp knife of a short life” hit me pretty hard, especially when she was unable to continue.
The tribute songs weren’t all successful. Artie and Sam singing “Fire & Rain” was a mistake. For this sort of tribute, I really disapprove of emotionally piggy-backing on a song that was already written as an expression of a specific singer-songwriter’s pure grief. It’s a shortcut. [The same is really true of “Seasons of Love,” but I guess it feels different for one musical to lift an emotional beat from another musical.]
As I already mentioned, Lea Michele’s “Make Me Feel Your Love” was unbearable (in the desired way, not in a bad way).
And “Glee” stayed true to itself by making sure that characters still behaved in the way we’ve been accustomed to and still got in little bits of humor.
Emma still passed out joke pamphlets after Tina found a way to make the wearing of black all about her.
Santana still began her song for Finn by calling him “Squishy Teats” and saying that he’s in Heaven with his new friend Fat Elvis.
Puck still lashed out with anger before exposing his emotional vulnerability. The locker room conversation with Coach Beiste and Puck was another good non-singing scene.
And Sue still says inappropriate and Sue-like things under we’re supposed to be shocked by her sincerity and humanity. Unfortunately, we’ve seen Sue do this kind of character reversal in episodes too many times before becoming serious about much less. It would have hit harder if we’d never seen the exposed side of Sue Sylvester before.
Sue also had the line that nearly torpedoed the entire episode for me.
In her second confrontation with Santana, Sue crumbled and became regretful about the idea that Finn had died without ever knowing that she liked him. We’ll leave aside that it’s a wildly egotistical moment in a scene where her shield was supposed to be down and I think it’s safe to guess that whatever mysterious way Finn died, he probably died without giving a hang whether or not Sue Sylvester liked him.
Continuing with Santana, Sue noted, “There’s no lesson here. There’s no happy ending. There’s nothing. He’s just gone.”
It’s here that I’m afraid I had to call shenanigans. Cory Monteith was not Finn Hudson, but for the purposes of this episode, there is no distinction to be drawn. I return you one more time to the conflation of Finn and Cory in the episode title and the hashtag and in the emotions we were feeling tonight. Chances are pretty good that Finn Hudson didn’t die of a drug overdose, but Cory Monteith did. And that means that while there surely is no happy ending, there absolutely is a lesson that can, should and MUST be learned from his passing. I don’t think it’s just one lesson either. This isn’t something as banal as, “Kids, don’t use drugs.” It’s a much more complicated and sad lesson about addiction, personal demons and the reality that success doesn’t lead to happiness. There are many lessons here and as long as people were intermingling sadness about Cory with sadness about Finn, it feels dangerous to pretend otherwise. It’s one thing for “Glee” not to use this episode as a teachable moment — Nobody is saying that Finn’s death had to be used as a cautionary tale about drug use — but to deny a teachable moment exists isn’t good. Delete that one line — “There’s no lesson here” — and my quibble magically vanishes. [Though for a educator, surely there’s a teachable moment in any tragic death. Life doesn’t lack for lessons to be taught.]
And it’s not like the writers (and FOX) didn’t know perfectly well that there’s a lesson. The episode ended, as it NEEDED to, with an addiction hotline number and a message from several stars. I get that the writers didn’t want that lesson to weigh in on the episode and the character of Finn, but that’s what Kurt’s opening voiceover was for. Sue’s line was just a blunder. [It’s a lot harder to do the “lesson” thing right than to skip the lesson entirely. I probably would have preferred an episode in which the “Glee” writers acknowledged that this was an important opportunity to convey an important message to an impressionable audience, but I only would have preferred it if they did it well. I preferred this episode to a badly done version of a “lesson” episode.]
I’m also not sure why the episode ended with Will. To me, it doesn’t matter whether we’re talking about Finn or Cory, we were supposed to end with was Lea Michele. The episode had to end with “He was my person” and with the plaque with the Finn quote, “The show must go all over the place, or something.” I just didn’t think this episode, which was supposed to be about Finn/Cory, needed to end up being about Will being a rock and having to eventually find a way to cry. At least he didn’t rap.
Having returned to “Glee” for “The Quarterback,” I’m probably not going to check back in again any time in the future. As somebody who does what I do, I had to check in to see how they handled this episode and as somebody who watched “Glee” for 70-ish episodes, I had to see how they honored Cory and Finn.
There’s no perfect way to do a thing like this, but I think the “Glee” team got it mostly right and “mostly right” is a pretty high bar for something this hard.
What did y’all think of “The Quarterback”?
Yeah, I was weary when I saw your name and that you were the one writing this, especially after reading your tweets, I was a bit worried. But I think you did a good job, Dan.
Thankfully the episode wasn’t too exploitative. I certainly was expecting montages of Finn laughing and singing and hugging everyone in glee club during songs, but they held back on and just showed a few pictures and a Finn quote that was very in character and humorous. There was still snark and comedic lines, and Lea was spared to be in just a couple key scenes. They didn’t go for the most emotional songs they could’ve. I still barely stopped tearing up so i’m glad there was some restrain. I’m happy with it. I wish Dianna had been there though, that’s the one thing that felt more off.
I would have liked to have seen a few clips of Finn, now that you mention it. The glee title with his silhoutte as an l was nice though.
Jeez, it’s a tribute episode…for the fans. Just leave it alone & move on. Great job by all involved, must of been an incredibly difficult task. Cory/Finn will be proud.
“There’s no lesson here” Are you sure the writers meant that line the way you took it? It didn’t occur to me that that was about the way Cory died, but her conversation with Santana.
“It’s a much more complicated and sad lesson about addiction, personal demons and the reality that success doesn’t lead to happiness.”
That’s sad. I’d like to think he was happy (he seemed happy), and that acting prolongued his life and gave him a chance (he’d opened up about it because he wanted teens to be aware of those risks and get help), but in the last year he relapsed and addiction got the best of him… His smile always seemed so genuine.
yeah, sue was clearly responding to santana saying finn’s death was a lesson she (sue) needed to learn about being nicer to people. the extra-textual info we as viewers know about the actor’s death wasn’t a part of the scene.
Joel – There was no scene in that episode in which the extra-textual info wasn’t part of the scene. Not a second. Sorry.
-Daniel
There were many moments when it seemed they were refering Cory instead of Finn, like Kurt saying everyone kept asking about his death but it didn’t matter, what mattered was his life. That wasn’t one of those moments for me, and I find it contradictory that the writers would send that message. But who knows.
Aw that picture. He was the nicest to the fans. He stayed to take pictures and write autographs after everyone from the cast had gone inside and he looked everyone in the eye.
I know Dianna Agron was doing press for The Family or whatever, but she couldn’t take one day to film one scene. I mean, Santana didn’t need half the screentime of the episode, Finn/Quinn were my favorite couple on the show. Quinn needed to be there. Glee shots out of order all the time, they could have filmed something, somehow and added it in. She didn’t even need to be in Lima, she could be too heartbroken to go and just show her at college crying or something.
Dianna Agron wasn’t in the episode (allegedly) because Ryan Murphy and Lea Michele hate her and refused to let her be in the show even though she asked to return despite not having a contract.
Not that I’m defending Agron. For all I know, they should hate her. And seeing as this was more centered around Michele than anyone else, I’m kind of OK with it being her call.
Heather Morris was supposedly missing because she was too pregnant for them to hide it.
Why are you making stuff up, Guyitc? Dianna and Lea are good friends and Dianna attended the memorial for the cast and crew, there are photos of the cast meeting up a lot the days after his death, and she was there too. As for the relationship with Ryan nobody knows, but for this, it’s as simple as he didn’t ask her to come back, and she didn’t ask to be back. Too bad, but it doesn’t make either parties horrible people.
I’m not making it up. It is possible other people made it up. I was repeating it, hence the (allegedly) I put at the beginning.
Any small amount of searching could find numerous reports saying what I said.
LOL Yeah “reports”. Well, give me one legitimate source. Not even asking numerous, just one. The last I heard from Dianna, she wasn’t asked to be back, she but she’s willing to come back in the future. She’s friends with the cast. She was on DWTS supporting Amber, she said nice words about Lea in her letter when Cory died etc
In his defense, googling ” dianna agron ryan murphy feud” does give back many returns, even though most of them are denials that there is one. He shouldn’t believe in gossip but he did not make this up.
Because the Glee fandom is imense and crazy. People like to speculate that Ryan Murphy is a horrible boss and they find it strange that Dianna comes back less than the other cast members, when it’s probably because her career has taken off the most out of the cast. But she’s still saying she’d come back, Ryan just didn’t ask her back for that particular episode, which sucks but it is what it is.
Spreading rumors (not to say made up lies which is more like it) as if there’s any truth to them is wrong and defamatory. Nobody from cast and crew has ever said a word about Dianna’s relationship with Ryan, so there is no valid source at all, only hurt Quinn fans that blame Ryan for Dianna not coming back because they want to see more of the character.
I agree. I’m just saying, Guyitc did not start that particular rumor. Somebody else did.
She wasn’t invited to be part of the tribute. She would have been more than happy to contribute, she simply wasn’t asked. Sad.
I thought it was the best they can do but I still couldn’t get over my own cynicism about the whole thing. Also the fact that it blurred so much between being a tribute to the character and the person at the same time.
I also thought the scene between Mark Saling and Dot Marie in the locker room was pretty bad in terms of acting
They mostly used first takes to not put the cast through too much. Mark allegedly had a very hard time having to film. A lot of the cast and crew kept leaving in tears, so they ended up just filming one take unless it was absolutely necessary to film again.
I’m with Phoe. That scene was terrible, very amateur.
Honestly, the best scene was with O’Malley, Colfer, and Rosemont.
The only thing I would have liked to see was to have them not lip-synch over pre-recorded songs. I understand the logistics, but I was completely taken out of Rachel’s song because of how badly synched her performance was with the audio. Lea Michele is a great actress with a great voice. There’s no reason she couldn’t have sung that live. I think it would have added that extra bit of authenticity that Glee so often lacks.
Totally agree with that. I was thinking the same while I was watching. The lip-synch was specially distracting this episode.
You sound like a sadist. Asking her to sing live given THOSE circunstances? It was hard enough as it was.
The do sing the songs when filming, it’s just that in post-production they swap it with the recorded version and they don’t always marry up perfectly. I agree that it would have been better to use the live version most of the songs in this episode, but not Rachel’s. You can see how much Lea is crying during her performance, I would guess that that the actual singing during the live take was barely audible through it. The pre-recorded song was still emotional and beautiful.
Have to disagree about “Fire & Rain.” That song has helped me through numerous losses and it’s the first thing I thought of when I heard they were doing a tribute episode, and I was excited they were going to include it. To me it felt very genuine and organic because it is part of my personal grieving process “in real life.”
“After a group rendition of “Seasons of Love” on a simply lit stage”
This is a direct visual reference to how act 2 of RENT opens. Almost identical.
I don’t watch this show and only caught the last few minutes of this episode, but if I caught my adult husband/boyfriend crying alone with his face buried in a former student’s letterman jacket I would be out the door in a heartbeat. There’s something creepy about that student teacher relationship.
This is what happens when you don’t know the backstory. Finn and Will had become much more than just a student and a teacher. Finn and Will had really become close friends especially with Finn coming back and helping Will teach the Glee club after he graduated. They weren’t student and tacher anymore. They were practically family. Your comment is really ignorant.
I understand why people feel that the episode should have ended with Rachel, not Will, mourning the loss off Finn, but I feel that is losing th distinction between the characters. I think everyone is losing that distinction. Yes, this was a tribute episode to Finn and, in turn, Cory Monteith, but as Andi said above, you need to understand the backstory behind each character’s motives in the episode. Rachel had a crush on Finn for a long time, which eventuated in a lovely relationship, but viewers need to remember that Mr Shue discovered Finn for the Glee club. He was instrumental in guiding him through school and helping him on his path to eventually become a teacher. Finn even referred to him as a ‘father figure’: ‘someone to show me what a real man is’ (or something like that. Their relationship is just as strong, and therefore the scene was just as powerful. The episode was a great tribute, reflecting on how each characters’ relationship with the character of Finn was affected by his death.
I saw last night’s ep, but don’t usually watch this show. Did Finn date Quinn, Santana, and Rachel – and in that order. I was surprised to see the focus on Santana.
With Santana it was just a one night stand (his first time), and they had a rocky relationship. Quinn was his girlfriend twice, so she definitely deserved focus over Santana. I’m sure this would affect Quinn immensely as she was very in love with him the first two seasons.
Thanks Maya. So is the chronology Quinn, Santana, Quinn, Rachel?
Yeah, but Finchel was a constant with their flirty duets and occasional kissing util they got together. Then they broke up and got together again a couple times throughout. But they were Glee’s main couple. And Lea and Cory were together in real life as well.
It was a really really sad episode, and I thought it was very tasteful. I don’t think i’ll be able to watch this episode again. I was very emotional last night. I can finally accept that he’s gone.
Dan, I did the same thing and checked in after being away for quite a few episodes. The true-blue high school emotions and communal content that was there in the first two seasons had been replaced by subliminal politicizing and general looniness not seen since the merciless warping of Courtney Cox on Friends. Yes, Will’s breakdown should have taken place the night before, and a better scene would have shown he and Rachael hanging up the jacket just below Finn’s plaque.
Furthermore, Santana’s excessive screen time made me consider it was compensating for Quinn’s absence, whether intentional or not. As false and as off-putting as the assault on Sue sequence unfolded, Santana reading the short letter with Kurt perfectly completed her arc. Puck singing to the empty chair was possibly the second saddest moment after the devastating scene in Finn’s room. Why is Mike O’Malley wasting time on sitcoms? Does his agent need to put him through the Michael Chiklis conversion process? More Justified glory, less Yes Dear muck!
By the end of the episode, I was no longer trying to guess whether the actors were in character or grieving out loud. I could feel the absence on screen, best explained by Sue’s lament over Finn’s (and yes, Cory’s) potential and lost future. God bless us, every one.
Daniel, lovely review. Nodding and muttering to myself in complete agreement with every opinion you expressed. You & Sepinwall rock my world.
When Glee added the “humorous” part of Emma handing Tina those pamphlets, I feel like it shouldn’t have been Tina’s character but some random extra. From the very first Seasons of love scene, the actress who plays Tina was already tearing up real tears, and during Lea’s performance Tina was openly crying. That’s not acting but actual tears and it’s unfortunate how that one “humorous” scene cheapened those tears and made them seem not genuine.
I have LOVED, and I mean ADORED, Finn from the moment I saw him on Glee. And Finchel rivals Robsten in ships as far as I’m concerned. Their Nationals on stage kiss remains my favorite Glee moment of all time. I have been dreading/looking forward to this episode for months, as my daughter and I just started watching Glee several months ago. I felt they could have done SO much more with the ‘Quarterback’. First and foremost, I feel it was a vastly egregious absence of major import to neglect telling us how Finn passed away, in the show, obviously. That’s just something millions of fans really needed to be told. And Lea not being a more integral part of the tribute just confounds me. I fully understand why she may not have been able to do more, and certainly don’t hold that against her. I also think they should have made this an extended episode, perhaps 90 minutes. There were almost no ‘memory’ shots of Finn and all the fabulous and heartbreaking performances he gave during his tenure on the show. It just felt totally incomplete to me. And WHERE was Quinn, or Brittany for that matter? Quinn was and always has been my least favorite character on the show, but good Lord, she was a HUGE part of Finn’s story line. I just feel they could have done SO much more, so much better. I know it was hard, inexorably difficult and painful. But this show is genius, conversely hilarious and touching all at once. To showcase Marley and Ryder, who’ve met Finn maybe 5 times just seemed contract driven and fluffy. The focus should have been squarely placed on Lea (Rachel), and his family, period. I would’ve done this tribute in a vastly different way. But what’s done is done, and I did cry almost all the way through. I will disagree with one point made in this review though; Santana, in my opinion, is one of the BEST vocalists on that show, right behind Rachel and Mercedes. She’s got a nearly Amy Winehouse level of grit and substance to her voice, which should be showcased FAR more frequently. Thanks for your review though, it was eagerly read and much appreciated.