‘Glee’ recap: ‘The Role You Were Born To Play’

It’s been five weeks since “Glee’s” breakupocalypse, and after tonight’s episode, I’d be thrilled if the show went away for another five years.
By then Marley, Jake, Kitty, Unique and Ryder would have graduated high school and “Glee” could quit trying to make any of those duds happen and simply focus on the grown-up lives of the better, funnier, more diverse and interesting characters we’ve been following since season one.
This was the first episode of season four to not include a single scene in New York, and the result showed how desperately “Glee” needs that balance to be anything close to interesting. (Or, better yet, find the guts to drop McKinley entirely.)
“The Role You Were Born to Play” was a little bit about positioning Finn as the new leader of New Directions, a little less about the return of Mike Chang and Mercedes Jones, and a whole lot about trying to get the audience invested in five universally irritating and dispiritingly bland characters. In the time leftover, we got some token Will and Emma scenes, the return of Coach Beiste, Sue in full on “somebody call an exorcist!” mode, and a “Hopelessly Devoted” solo for Blaine.
Since this episode barely followed-up on the events of “The Break-Up,” Blaine’s heartbreak over losing Kurt was basically written off with a few jokes. The only couple to get any sort of post-“Break-Up” breakthrough was Will and Emma. They sensibly worked through their problems exactly the way they should’ve and would’ve to begin with if they weren’t needed in that Coldplay number at the end of “Break-Up.”
The “Glee” writers long ago demolished anything respectable about Will Schuester, but Will’s speech to Emma about why he wants her to go with him to D.C. was a great reminder of who Will used to be. And Emma’s speech to Will about why she wants to stay was a great reminder of who she’s always been. Sure, couples get into stupid arguments, but after everything we’ve seen them work through the spat these two had was far too contrived, even by “Glee” standards.
Anyway, Will and Emma were hardly the most important part of the episode. But they were the best part. And that’s terrifying.
You can’t blame Cory Monteith for the lame dialogue and spineless characterization the script (credited to Michael Hitchcock) saddled Finn with. And although I’d rather see Finn at least try to find his way in New York alongside Rachel and Kurt, the idea of him figuring out how to help McKinley High’s Glee Club is solid. But Monteith had to spend so much of his screen time tonight opposite middling “Glee Project” winner Blake Jenner (who is only marginally more promising than the other new additions) and almost all of it whining about how he hasn’t found himself a few months after graduating high school. What a waste.
And what an even bigger waste the show is making of Jane Lynch. I don’t mind the way Sue turns on a dime between glee club supporter and sworn enemy, but nothing that she did tonight made any sense. Even worse, it wasn’t any fun. Going on a narrow-minded tirade against Unique was something not even a reliable pro like Lynch could play convincingly. It doesn’t help that the real argument to be made against Unique isn’t that she’s transgender, it’s that Alex Newell is in way over his head as an actor on primetime TV. I don’t want to see Unique play Rizzo any more than Sue does, but that’s because I’m sick of the sassy head bobs and finger wagging that masquerade as choreography during Unique’s performances.
In other non-developments with the new characters, Becca Tobin’s Kitty is still singularly hateful without being remotely funny, Jacob Artist’s Jake is still completely dead behind the eyes (although he proved can tumble with the best of them… what an asset that will be to building a personality) and Melissa Benoist’s Marley is still so boring that not even Sue can figure out how to insult her.
Meanwhile, Chord Overstreet’s Sam and Heather Morris’ Brittany were essentially reduced to cameo appearances, Kevin McHale’s Artie did his usual thing of empowering someone else, Vanessa Lengies apparently picked up a paycheck without saying a single word as Sugar (why is she even there!?), and Amber Riley and Harry Shum Jr. had about as much material as when they were full-time regulars — which is, of course, not much at all until Riley powerfully belted out a few lines of “Born to Hand Jive” and Shum most excellently got his groove on. Plus, there was that random scene where Mike and Tina argued over the demise of their relationship. Now, that’s something I wish the show had more time to explore, instead of pretending we should care about whether or not Marley ends up with dumb or dumber.
But maybe “Glee’s” just not for me anymore. Or maybe just not this week.
Mr Berkshire. You’re my favorite new reviewer for Glee. I feel like you’re in my head and articulating what I’ve been feeling after every episode. I agree with almost everything you said in this review, especially the part about Finn and Sue.
MTE
Melissa Benoist is great. So much better than Lea Michele.
I don’t even like Lea Michele and I have to say this is the worst Bullshit that I have read in a long time. If any of the newbies had 1/10 of the older cast talent, this show might not be so bad as it is now.
Nope. You are wrong. The problem is in the writing.
Fantastic and spot on review, as usual. And you’re right, Glee just isn’t for us any more. It is like one of those shows on CW full of mildly attractive bland characters. The waste of Cory Monteith was monumental (I now almost blank out Sue) and to have his character use a word just to try and generate some conflict in such a pedestrian episode was so, so wrong. He was made Finn such a vulnerable character through lovely acting – why try and reduce Finn to this. This isn’t the Finn of the train station of last season’s finale. Honestly, with him as my favorite character now reduced to this I fear I cannot watch any more.
I think you ought to stop watching now. I cut my losses when I found out what was going to happen in The Break Up and haven’t regretted it one bit. I only wish CM could just cut his losses as well, because he’ll never get real recognition on a show where all of the hacks who claim to be writers so clearly utterly despise the character he plays, or at best regard him (his character, Finn) as nothing more than a (bad) joke. I’m sure he’d appreciate not having to pretend he appreciates the atrocious writing he gets saddled with either. They don’t care about Finn any more as a character, he’s nothing more than a whipping boy and a babysitter for the new nobodies. And that’s putting a positive gloss on things.
what is most sad is that you can see how really good Cory Monteith is, and how much better the show would be if he was ever given the kind of moments the other newbies are given. If we had really seen more of him in the army at the beginning of the season. And it is frankly a crime not to have him at least interacting with Rachel and Kurt. Shame on Glee.
I agree completely. They have used Finn as a doormat, a joke. If it weren’t for Cory Monteith, I would have stopped watching.
My thoughts exactly. Spot on review, Mr Berkshire.I think I’ll just quit Glee now. Last night episode was just so boring. And I don’t think it’ll get any better, unfortunately.
transgender. transgendered is an offensive term. there’s no -ed.
Thanks for catching, that was unintentional. Fixed now.
Forgive me, because I’m truly not trying to be incendiary here, but what? Why is that offensive? Transgender is a noun, transgendered is an adjective. Just like gender (or woman or man) is a noun and gendered (or female or male) is an adjective. Saying “Unique is transgender” is as awkward (from a grammar perspective) as saying “Unique is woman.” However, saying “Unique is transgendered” is as grammatically correct as saying “Unique is female.” Why would using the correct adjective there be considered offensive? And if it is offensive, doesn’t the writer/speaker then have to make “transgender” part of an attributive noun phrase, like “Unique is a transgender person”?
I honestly don’t get why this is considered offensive. Please help me understand.
Glee will be a whole lot better if they follow the originals characters because that is who we care about, not those boring ass noobs…I don’t see this show lasting after this season.
The blatant self-satisfaction that pervades everything to do with Glee is in itself irritating. Glee DESERVES to go down towards a well-deserved, ignominious cancellation. And I say that with the best possible will to call of the cast members, ESPECIALLY Cory Monteith.
Yes! Somebody else agrees with me about these new characters! It isn’t just that they are replacing the characters I care about! They are bad carbon copies of them!
yeah, glee is not for u anymore. Stop watching it and let the true gleeks enjoy a new refleshing season.
it’s crap.
Well thanks for the heads up on season 4
They should drop McKinley and go to New York full time. This show is nothing without Rachel and this episode proved it. 4 good episodes in a row? Come on! This is Glee! It had to go off the rails sometime.
As for the new characters, they are not the problem. I like Melissa Benoist, but they need to develop her character. The problem is what it always was: Will, Sue, Finn, the ridiculous plots and the mess of storylines.
Maybe this sounds weird, but I kind of relate to “bland Marley” because that is how I felt in highschool…. just being an obedient, not too bad student with a handful of friends, no love interest,no big heartbreaks, no excitement either.. Just in the background… Just bland… maybe Marley is not the replacement of Rachel, maybe she is the replacement of “boring” Sam… I thought it was clear that Blaine was the “new Rachel”
I don’t think Marley is a Rachel replacement.Rachel has personality,ambition,spark and a lot more talent.Marley is a Mary Sue kind of character who is likeable because she is always the victim in everything.Although there are a lot of people who are as normal as Marley,she is not the kind of person who makes people excited.It’s impossible to hate her because she has no qualities that would make her dislikeable.Still it does make Marley very boring to follow.Rachel maybe completely out of control every once in a while,but she’s complex,flawed and has that drive that makes her a fascinating young woman.And despite her attitude sometimes getting on peoples nerves,she’s still in the end the one who you can tell really will go far.Marley lacks this depth(though she’s still new) and her performances don’t deliver the same level of emotion.