â€˜Gleeâ€™ returns to the concert stage in 16-city North American tour

On the heels of a successful tour run last year, 13 cast members from “Glee” will be taking to stages across America starting in May.

Glee Live! In Concert! will feature Lea Michele (Rachel), Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Mark Salling (Puck), Dianna Agron (Quinn), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Harry Shum, Jr. (Mike), Chord Overstreet (Sam) and Darren Criss (Blaine).

A couple notable absences are Matthew Morrison (Will Schuester) and, of course, Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester). Shum, Criss and Overstreet are the relative newcomers to the batch.

The stint kicks off on May 21 at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas and continues through June 18. Tickets go up for an American Express pre-sale on Feb. 11 while general sale begins Feb. 19.

The show will include live takes on songs from seasons 1 and 2 of the hit FOX show, including “Empire State of Mind,” “Toxic,” “My Life Would Suck Without You,” “It”s My Life,” and “Don”t Stop Believin”.”

Here are the 2011 Glee Live! In Concert! Dates:

May 21 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Event Center

May 22 Sacramento, CA Arco Arena

May 24 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

May 27 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

May 28 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

May 29 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

June 1 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 2 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse

June 3 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

June 6 Boston, MA TD Garden

June 8 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

June 11 Toronto, Canada Air Canada Centre

June 13 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

June 14 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

June 16 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

June 18 Uniondale, NY Nassau Colliseum

