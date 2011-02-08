â€˜Gleeâ€™ returns to the concert stage in 16-city North American tour

02.08.11 8 years ago

On the heels of a successful tour run last year, 13 cast members from “Glee” will be taking to stages across America starting in May.

Glee Live! In Concert! will feature Lea Michele (Rachel), Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Mark Salling (Puck), Dianna Agron (Quinn), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Harry Shum, Jr. (Mike), Chord Overstreet (Sam) and Darren Criss (Blaine).

A couple notable absences are Matthew Morrison (Will Schuester) and, of course, Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester). Shum, Criss and Overstreet are the relative newcomers to the batch.

The stint kicks off on May 21 at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas and continues through June 18. Tickets go up for an American Express pre-sale on Feb. 11 while general sale begins Feb. 19.

The show will include live takes on songs from seasons 1 and 2 of the hit FOX show, including “Empire State of Mind,” “Toxic,” “My Life Would Suck Without You,” “It”s My Life,” and “Don”t Stop Believin”.”

Here are the 2011 Glee Live! In Concert! Dates:

May 21            Las Vegas, NV            Mandalay Bay Event Center
May 22            Sacramento, CA         Arco Arena
May 24            San Jose, CA              HP Pavilion
May 27            Anaheim, CA              Honda Center
May 28            Los Angeles, CA         Staples Center
May 29            San Diego, CA            Valley View Casino Center
June 1             Minneapolis, MN         Target Center
June 2             Indianapolis, IN           Conseco Fieldhouse
June 3             Chicago, IL                  Allstate Arena
June 6             Boston, MA                 TD Garden
June 8             Philadelphia, PA          Wells Fargo Center
June 11           Toronto, Canada         Air Canada Centre
June 13           Detroit, MI                   Palace of Auburn Hills
June 14           Cleveland, OH                        Quicken Loans Arena
June 16           East Rutherford, NJ    Izod Center
June 18           Uniondale, NY             Nassau Colliseum
 

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS COLFERCORY MONTEITHGleeglee tourLEA MICHELEMATTHEW MORRISON

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP