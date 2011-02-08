â€˜Gleeâ€™ returns to the concert stage in 16-city North American tour

On the heels of a successful tour run last year, 13 cast members from “Glee” will be taking to stages across America starting in May.
Glee Live! In Concert! will feature Lea Michele (Rachel), Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Mark Salling (Puck), Dianna Agron (Quinn), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Harry Shum, Jr. (Mike), Chord Overstreet (Sam) and Darren Criss (Blaine).
A couple notable absences are Matthew Morrison (Will Schuester) and, of course, Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester). Shum, Criss and Overstreet are the relative newcomers to the batch.
The stint kicks off on May 21 at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas and continues through June 18. Tickets go up for an American Express pre-sale on Feb. 11 while general sale begins Feb. 19.
The show will include live takes on songs from seasons 1 and 2 of the hit FOX show, including “Empire State of Mind,” “Toxic,” “My Life Would Suck Without You,” “It”s My Life,” and “Don”t Stop Believin”.”
Here are the 2011 Glee Live! In Concert! Dates:
May 21 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Event Center
May 22 Sacramento, CA Arco Arena
May 24 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion
May 27 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
May 28 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
May 29 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
June 1 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
June 2 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse
June 3 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
June 6 Boston, MA TD Garden
June 8 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 11 Toronto, Canada Air Canada Centre
June 13 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills
June 14 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
June 16 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center
June 18 Uniondale, NY Nassau Colliseum
