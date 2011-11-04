‘Glee,’ ‘Scrubs’ vets join Nathan Lane in USA comedy pilot

Cheyenne Jackson and Ken Jenkins have joined Nathan Lane in the USA comedy pilot “The Untitled Douglas McGrath Project,” which probably won’t have that name forever.

The project stars Lane as an aspiring actor who has to put his Broadway dreams aside to take care of his ailing father back in his Texas hometown. Jenkins (“Scrubs”) will play the father, while Jackson (“Glee,” “30 Rock”) will play a handsome doctor who befriends the main character.

The single-camera pilot was written and will be directed by Douglas McGrath (“Infamous”).

“Nathan Lane is one of the most versatile comedic forces in the entertainment industry. We”re thrilled to have an actor his stature and Doug McGrath”s masterful script aligned with the launch of our comedy brand,” states Bill McGoldrick, Senior Vice President, Original Scripted Programming, USA Network. “We”re not surprised the combination of Nathan and Doug quickly attracted such high-caliber and notable actors as Cheyenne and Ken.”

USA is enthusiastic that this project hypothetically could expand the network into scripted comedy, with USA also greenlighting “Paging Dr. Freed” from Michael Feldman (“That’s So Raven”).