‘Glee’ star Cory Monteith dead at 31

Vancouver police confirmed on Saturday (July 13) night that “Glee” star Cory Monteith has died at 31.

The actor, who played Finn Hudson on “Glee,” was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room.

“The cause of death wasn’t immediate apparent and there was no sign of foul play,” stated Vancouver Police Acting Chief Doug LePard.

Police said that Monteith had been staying at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver since July 6. He had been scheduled to check out today and, shortly after noon, police and health officials were notified.

Born in Calgary in 1982, Monteith was raised in British Columbia and began his acting career in a number of Vancouver productions including “Smallville,” “Supernatural” and “Stargate Atlantis.” A starring role on MTV’s short-lived “Kaya” and a recurring role on “Kyle XY” preceded his big break on “Glee” in 2009.

While many of the profiles after “Glee” broke out mentioned Monteith’s troubled youth, he followed up his initial success with roles in features like “Monte Carlo” and by co-hosting both the 2010 Teen Choice Awards and the 2012 GLAAD Media Awards.

Monteith spent a month this spring in a treatment facility for substance addiction. At the time, it was reported that he had previously been treated for substance addiction over a decade earlier.

In his statement to reporters, LePard and chief coroner Lisa Lapointe took pains to describe this as an ongoing investigation.

“On behalf of the Vancouver Police, I want to pass on my condolences to the family, friends, castmates and millions of fans of Mr. Monteith. As was the case in countless homes, I watched ‘Glee’ regularly with my daughters and I know there will be shock and sadness in many households with the news of his tragic death.”

In a statement, FOX, 20th Century Fox TV and the “Glee” producers say “We are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Cory was an exceptional talent and an even more exceptional person. Cory was a true joy to work with and we will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

