‘Glee’ surpasses Elvis, Michael Jackson, Beatles for most Hot 100 songs

NEW YORK (AP) – The act with the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart isn’t the Beatles, Elvis or Michael Jackson. It’s the cast of “Glee.”

In just 18 months of appearing on the charts, the Fox TV series has set the record for the most songs on the Billboard chart in the chart’s 52-year history.

This week, “Glee” debuts six songs on the chart, giving them 113 songs in total – five more than the now second-place Elvis Presley, who had 108.

Lady Gaga also makes history on the chart this week; her new song, “Born This Way,” becomes its 1,000th No. 1 song.

The Grammy winner calls the milestone the “greatest honor of my career.”

Copyright (2010) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.