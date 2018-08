Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here's wonderful footage of Glenn Beck and a couple of cards discussing how un-manly it is to know about Nicholas Sparks movies. They have important arguments like, “You're questioning your gender if you've seen at least three of them!” Love some gay/gender/trans/intelligence phobia to kick off my weekend! Oh, Glenn!

Worst of all, the word “winkie” is used in place of “penis.” Glenn says it himself. Now your day is definitely ruined.

(via Jezebel)