‘GMA’s’ summer concert line-up includes Lady A, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and more

“Good Morning America” will kick off its summer concert season May 23 with Lady Antebellum.
The series, which takes place every Friday in New York City”s Central Park, ends with Brad Paisley on Aug. 29 (Paisley announced today that his new album will come out Aug. 26).
The line-up has a little something for everyone from country, to pop to rock, Latin, and rap.
The full calendar is below:
May 23 – Lady Antebellum
May 30 – Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
June 6 – Demi Lovato
June 13 – Paramore
June 20 – Jennifer Lopez
June 27 – Afrojack
July 4 – Jason Derulo
July 11 – Keith Urban
July 18 – Zedd
July 25 – Kings of Leon
August 1 – Enrique Iglesias
August 8 – Luke Bryan
August 15 – Florida Georgia Line
August 22 – Robin Thicke
August 29 – Brad Paisley
In case you missed it, “GMA”s” competitor, “Today,” announced its summer series last week. It kicks off May 16 with Mariah Carey, and includes such acts as Tim McGraw, Pharrell, Train, Little Mix, OneRepublic, Jennifer Hudson and Maroon 5, before concluding Sept. 5 with Usher. For a complete list of “Today”s” line-up, go here.
