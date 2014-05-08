‘GMA’s’ summer concert line-up includes Lady A, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and more

05.08.14 4 years ago

“Good Morning America” will kick off its summer concert season May 23 with Lady Antebellum.

The series, which takes place every Friday in New York City”s Central Park, ends with Brad Paisley on Aug. 29 (Paisley announced today that his new album will come out Aug. 26).

The line-up has a little something for everyone from country, to pop to rock, Latin, and rap.

De

The full calendar is below:

May 23 – Lady Antebellum
May 30 – Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
June 6 – Demi Lovato
June 13 – Paramore
June 20 – Jennifer Lopez
June 27 – Afrojack
July 4 – Jason Derulo
July 11 – Keith Urban
July 18 – Zedd
July 25 – Kings of Leon
August 1 – Enrique Iglesias
August 8 – Luke Bryan 
August 15 – Florida Georgia Line
August 22 – Robin Thicke
August 29 – Brad Paisley

In case you missed it, “GMA”s” competitor, “Today,” announced its summer series last week. It kicks off May 16 with Mariah Carey, and includes such acts as Tim McGraw, Pharrell, Train, Little Mix, OneRepublic, Jennifer Hudson and Maroon 5, before concluding Sept. 5 with Usher. For a complete list of “Today”s” line-up, go here.
 

Around The Web

TAGSBRAD PAISLEYgood morning americaJason DeruloJENNIFER LOPEZLady AntebellumTODAYUSHER

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP