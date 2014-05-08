‘GMA’s’ summer concert line-up includes Lady A, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and more

“Good Morning America” will kick off its summer concert season May 23 with Lady Antebellum.

The series, which takes place every Friday in New York City”s Central Park, ends with Brad Paisley on Aug. 29 (Paisley announced today that his new album will come out Aug. 26).

The line-up has a little something for everyone from country, to pop to rock, Latin, and rap.

The full calendar is below:

May 23 – Lady Antebellum

May 30 – Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

June 6 – Demi Lovato

June 13 – Paramore

June 20 – Jennifer Lopez

June 27 – Afrojack

July 4 – Jason Derulo

July 11 – Keith Urban

July 18 – Zedd

July 25 – Kings of Leon

August 1 – Enrique Iglesias

August 8 – Luke Bryan

August 15 – Florida Georgia Line

August 22 – Robin Thicke

August 29 – Brad Paisley

In case you missed it, “GMA”s” competitor, “Today,” announced its summer series last week. It kicks off May 16 with Mariah Carey, and includes such acts as Tim McGraw, Pharrell, Train, Little Mix, OneRepublic, Jennifer Hudson and Maroon 5, before concluding Sept. 5 with Usher. For a complete list of “Today”s” line-up, go here.

