Go behind the scenes of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Hugo’

By now it’s pretty obvious to everyone that tonight’s not-so-secret New York Film Festival work-in-progress screening is Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo.” Even though Scorsese has done something like this in the past (bringing 20 minutes of “Gangs of New York” to Cannes back in 2002), it’s nevertheless a curious move on the part of the master filmmaker and Paramount Pictures. The question everyone seems to be asking is, “Why?”
One can only assume the studio thinks it has something special on its hands and wants to muscle into the fall festival frame before all the other films cannibalize the conversation. Well, one can only hope, I should say. Because if “Hugo” doesn’t really have the goods (I’ve heard iffy things here and there), then bringing it to a heavily scrutinized festival setting with incomplete effects shots and whatnot could really damage the film.
“I’ve always wanted to make a film in 3D,” Scorsese says in a recently posted behind the scenes clip. “The story is something very emotional. Funny at times. It was like a celebration.” I hope it’s a celebration indeed after tonight’s big reveal. Have a look at that behind the scenes clip below.
I heard very good things from a friend who saw it at a test screening. I’m hoping for a similar reaction from those who see it tonight. I would love more than anything for Scorsese to knock a film like this out of the park.
The train coming through the station is going to be so ridiculously awesome in 3D.
I think the big thing though is that they drop it somewhere. It’s going up against The Muppets and Arthur Christmas, so it’s pretty much fucked box-office wise unless it starts generating some buzz now. Couldn’t have been a cheap movie to make either.
I really don’t see what has people so excited for The Muppets. It looks cheap and too meta.
Are you familiar with The Muppets at all? If anything, The Muppets looks like a return to form for the franchise. It’s my most anticipated of the rest of the year.
Yeah I am. Liked the old movies and watch a little of the tv show. This new one just seems off
I just got back from the screening. You could barely notice that it was not complete (there was a clearly incomplete scene at the beginning and a scene lacking special effects towards the middle).
Overall it was a good movie, but a little slow in the first half. I don’t know that the studio has “something special” on their hands. The soundtrack is perhaps the strongest link for the movie.
The emotional play on the magic of movies is effective and the best part of the story. It wavers a little bit though, it seems to be about Hugo but then turns to be about the filmmaker.
I also really enjoyed the 2 second cameo by Scorcese himself. It worked well.
Sasha Baron Cohen is spectacular, his performance was revelatory to me.
The two kids were pretty good – they appeared on stage after the screening, but said nothing, simply smiled and bowed and left. A bit odd. Scorcese appeared before the movie but he didn’t say much other than to explain what was missing. He mentioned the soundtrack was still being recorded by H.S. in London. But it seemed fine to me.
Overall, solid, but not spectacular movie.
^This is a great evaluation. Just a few additional thoughts:
-More than the score, which I thought was a forgettable (though featured prominently), I’d support this film’s Oscar changes in Visual Effects and the Sound categories.
-Ben Kingsley gave my favorite performance. He added a lot of life and nuance to a film that was otherwise a little too simplistic in its characters. SBC had a lot of great (and subtle) jokes, but was also the source of some slapstick comedy that I don’t see going over well.
-I imagine that the movie will have a hard time finding audiences. It’s too expository about Melies for children in the second half, and too kiddie for adults in the first. I came away respecting the movie, but not loving it.
I’ve said it before, but this looks like a better Golden Compass to me (and I liked the Golden Compass).
JJ1: I can see that comparison (based on the trailer) but I hope it is a little more, I enjoyed the 1st half of Golden Compass
I would agree that TGC’s first half was the better one and most of the reason I give it a pass. Still, I don’t think it’s as bad as many say. :)