God Exists: Idina Menzel renamed ‘Adele Dazeem’ in official Playbill for ‘If/Then’

Poor John Travolta. Poor, poor John Travolta.
Idina Menzel, whom the “Battlefield Earth” star inadvertently rechristened at the Oscars on Sunday, has decided to have a little fun at Travolta's expense by reprinting the official Playbill for her new Broadway musical “If/Then” with the name “Adele Dazeem” listed on her official bio. To further reflect the alternate universe in which John Travolta clearly resides, “Rent” is now “Nert,” “Wicked” is now “Wicked-ly” and “Frozen” is now “Farfignugen.” Final analysis? Idina Menzel wins everything.
At this performance… #idinamenzel #adeledazeem pic.twitter.com/rpgi4BYaLa
– Janet Krupin (@janetkrupin) March 4, 2014
That is hilarious!!! I thought I was hearing things when he introduced her, rewound my DVD a couple of times. It even made me question if her name was really Idina Menzel. Another person on the news said “Mendel”. It’s not a hard name to pronounce. Travolta must’ve been on something. Nice way to get even!!
Sorry, DVR, I rewound my DVR…..canned predictive text