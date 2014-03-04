God Exists: Idina Menzel renamed ‘Adele Dazeem’ in official Playbill for ‘If/Then’

Poor John Travolta. Poor, poor John Travolta.

Idina Menzel, whom the “Battlefield Earth” star inadvertently rechristened at the Oscars on Sunday, has decided to have a little fun at Travolta's expense by reprinting the official Playbill for her new Broadway musical “If/Then” with the name “Adele Dazeem” listed on her official bio. To further reflect the alternate universe in which John Travolta clearly resides, “Rent” is now “Nert,” “Wicked” is now “Wicked-ly” and “Frozen” is now “Farfignugen.” Final analysis? Idina Menzel wins everything.

