God Exists: Idina Menzel renamed ‘Adele Dazeem’ in official Playbill for ‘If/Then’

03.04.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Poor John Travolta. Poor, poor John Travolta.

Idina Menzel, whom the “Battlefield Earth” star inadvertently rechristened at the Oscars on Sunday, has decided to have a little fun at Travolta's expense by reprinting the official Playbill for her new Broadway musical “If/Then” with the name “Adele Dazeem” listed on her official bio. To further reflect the alternate universe in which John Travolta clearly resides, “Rent” is now “Nert,” “Wicked” is now “Wicked-ly” and “Frozen” is now “Farfignugen.” Final analysis? Idina Menzel wins everything.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TAGSADELE DAZEEMBroadwayIDINA MENZELIf ThenIfThenJOHN TRAVOLTAPlaybill

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP