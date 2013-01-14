Golden Globes victor Anne Hathaway boards ‘Taming of the Shrew’ adaptation

Not only does she share a name with William Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway has now been successfully courted for a big screen version of one of the literary giant’s most famous comedies.

The “Les Miserables” thesp, who took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy at last night’s Golden Globe Awards (full winners list), has signed on to a new film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” according to The Wrap.

Though Hathaway’s role isn’t specified, it’s assumed she’ll play the lead role (or the equivalent thereof) of Katherina, the “shrew” of the title. In the play Katherina is pursued by Petrucio, a Verona gentleman who is lured by the woman’s hefty dowry. This updated version will move the action to mid-20th century Italy (and presumably rectify some of the original play’s more misogynistic elements). Abi Morgan, the acclaimed scribe behind such recent prestige fare including “Shame” and “The Iron Lady,” is on board to adapt.

In addition to her Globes win last night, Hathaway is up for Best Supporting Actress at next month’s Academy Awards.

“The Taming of the Shrew” has been adapted for the big-screen several times, most famously in the form of a big-budget 1967 version starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. The hit 1999 film “10 Things I Hate About You” starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger was also loosely inspired by the play.

