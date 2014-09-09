‘Gone Girl’ director David Fincher may team with James Ellroy for HBO drama

(CBR) “The Social Network” director David Fincher and “L.A. Confidential” writer James Ellroy are packing up their considerable talents and heading to television.

The Playlist reports the duo is looking to team up on a secretive 1950s noir crime drama for HBO, though no contracts have been signed yet.

Fincher and Ellroy have known each other for a while. The director was actually slated to helm an adaptation of the author”s 1987 book “The Black Dahlia.” Later, Ellroy appeared on a commentary track for Fincher”s “Zodiac.”

This marks a continued effort for Fincher to shift focus to the small screen. Although he”s no longer involved with the series, he directed the first two episodes of Netflix”s “House of Cards” and served as executive producer. Fincher also has “Utopia” in the works at HBO.

Fincher”s next film, “Gone Girl,” premieres October 3.