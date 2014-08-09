Good guys gone bad: From Ryan Gosling to Justin Timberlake

#Ryan Gosling #Elijah Wood #Justin Timberlake #Tom Hanks #Zac Efron
, , , and 08.10.14 4 years ago

Last year, when Selena Gomez decided to ditch the niceties of “Wizards of Waverly Place” for bikinis, guns, booze and James Franco in “Spring Breakers,” we took a look back at when some other good girls decided to go “bad.” Now, it's the guys' turn. 

Through the years, many actors have tried to shed their friendly personae in order to walk on the big screen wild side, whether it was early in their career — as in the case of Zac Efron, Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake —  or after years of playing the sort of nice guys role for which Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Henry Fonda and Bill Murray were best known.

Check out our list in the embedded gallery below.

Who's your favorite good guy gone “bad”?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Gosling#Elijah Wood#Justin Timberlake#Tom Hanks#Zac Efron
TAGSELIJAH WOODGood guys gone badHARRISON FORDHenry FondaJAMES VAN DER BEEKJUSTIN TIMBERLAKENEIL PATRICK HARRISryan goslingTOM HANKSzac efron

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP