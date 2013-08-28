Good news: Your favorite Wu-Tang Christmas sweater exists, is on sale

#Christmas
08.28.13 5 years ago

This is a thing that exists. Someone made it, and now it is real, this amazing thing that exists. This lovely, perfect concept is also a tangible THING. And you, you can own it. You can press a button, type in some numbers, and it will arrive at your front door. And then, come Christmas, you can WEAR it, on your body.

Unless you are a tiny lady like me. In which case all you can do is swoon and lust and curse the person who sent you the link to the world’s most amazing Wu-Tang holiday sweater.

(via Shredded)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christmas
TAGSChristmasSweaterWuTang Clan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP