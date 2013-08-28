Good news: Your favorite Wu-Tang Christmas sweater exists, is on sale

This is a thing that exists. Someone made it, and now it is real, this amazing thing that exists. This lovely, perfect concept is also a tangible THING. And you, you can own it. You can press a button, type in some numbers, and it will arrive at your front door. And then, come Christmas, you can WEAR it, on your body.

Unless you are a tiny lady like me. In which case all you can do is swoon and lust and curse the person who sent you the link to the world’s most amazing Wu-Tang holiday sweater.

(via Shredded)