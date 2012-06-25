‘Good Wife’ casts Kalinda’s husband, adds Maura Tierney

#The Good Wife
06.25.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
CBS’ “The Good Wife” has cast a pair of plum roles for its upcoming fourth season.
The network announced on Monday (June 25) that Maura Tierney and Marc Warren have landed recurring roles.
After teasing the character’s arrival through much of the third season finale, Kalinda’s ex-husband will make his first appearance this fall and after fans online dedicated a lot of effort to stunt-casting the role, “The Good Wife” has, instead, gone with British actor Warren.
Best known for British TV like “State of Play” and “Hustle,” Warren has also been seen in HBO’s “Band of Brothers” and in features like “Wanted” and “Green Street Hooligans.”
Tierney, meanwhile, has been cast as “a self-made millionaire who has become the doyenne of Chicago Democratic politics.” The “NewsRadio” and “ER” veteran most recently appeared on the small screen in ABC’s “The Whole Truth” and FX’s “Rescue Me.”
CBS didn’t offer specific episode counts for either guest star.

TOPICS#The Good Wife
TAGSCBSMarc Warrenmaura tierneyTHE GOOD WIFE

