Google’s Self-Driving Car Looks Like Every Adorable Thing

#Google
12.26.14 4 years ago

Google's been experimenting with the design of a self-driving car, one that's going to be tested on a closed track, then Northern California roads early next year. It has no steering wheel and no pedals. It's the future, except now. And it is adorable.

Sorry, but look at this car. I feel like a Kristen Wiig character as I bite my fist and squeal about how cute this thing is. OHMAHGAWSH, etc. Can't. Handle. It.

Here is a quick list of everything I realized this perfectly cute thing looks like. 

– A smiling Chicken McNugget

– The Brave Little Toaster

– A Pixar-animated SmartCar

– The tiny mouse you use to play Mario Paint on Super Nintendo. 

– Snooki

– A Pound Puppy 

– A Pound Puppy covered in white chocolate sauce

– A jellybean with paws 

– Most child actors

– A gumdrop with an attitude

– A machine that runs on hugs

– A Skittle's artsy cousin

– A marshmallow prince

– A Popemobile for the littlest Pope

– The big toe on a Macy's float of Snoopy

– Baby Toad's vehicle in Mario Kart

– Any dessert

– Marzipan-covered baby

I want 49 of them. I'm glad they drive themselves because I'll be too busy clutching both sides of my head and caterwauling “ADORABLE!” in it. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Google
TAGSGOOGLESelfDriving Cars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP