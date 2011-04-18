Gorillaz and ‘Glee’ lead April 19 album releases

04.18.11 7 years ago

The pickings are slim this week when it comes to heavy hitters. In fact, there”s nothing here that”s likely to crack the top 10 other than the “Glee” set from the Warblers.  But that doesn”t mean there aren”t some tasty treats from the Gorillaz and an ‘American Idol’ contestant.

The Belle Brigade, “The Bell Brigade” (Reprise): Siblings Barbara and Ethan Gruska wear their love for such melodic superstars of the “60 and “70 like Fleetwood Mac and Simon & Garfunkel on their musical sleeves. Their granddad is legendary composer John Williams so they”re drawing from a great gene pool.

Kimberly Caldwell, “Without Regret” (Vanguard/Capitol):  “American Idol” season 2 contestant finally weighs in with her first post-Idol album. We hope she didn”t hurt herself in the rush.

Eliza Doolittle, “Eliza Doolittle” (Capitol): The current British invasion continues with this sassy pop singer, who just played Coachella,  who has nothing to do with “My Fair Lady” whatsoever.

Gorillaz, “The Fall” (Virgin): This set, recorded while the band was on the road last autumn completely using iPad apps has been available as a download to fan club members for awhile, but now sees its CD, vinyl and digital download release.

Lenka, “Two” (Epic): Australian singer-songwriter returns with her sophomore set working with an array of producers including  Eg White (Adele), David Kosten (Bat for Lashes) and Guy Sigsworth (Bjork, Seal).

Ralph Stanley, “A Mother”s Prayer” (Rebel): Bluegrass godfather who reached mainstream acclaim through the “O Brother Where Art Thou” soundtrack,  releases a collection of hymns and spirituals at the ripe old age of 84.

Various Artists, “Glee: The Music Presents The Warblers” (Columbia): New Directions gets some time off while the male a cappella singers at “Glee”s”  Dalton Academy take their turn at the microphone with their covers of  Pink”s “Raise Your Glass”  and Train”s “Hey Soul Sister.”

 

Around The Web

TAGSBelle BrigadeEliza DoolittleGleeGORILLAZKimberly CaldwellLenkanew April 19 album releasesRalph StanleyThe Warblers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP