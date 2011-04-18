Gorillaz and ‘Glee’ lead April 19 album releases

The pickings are slim this week when it comes to heavy hitters. In fact, there”s nothing here that”s likely to crack the top 10 other than the “Glee” set from the Warblers. But that doesn”t mean there aren”t some tasty treats from the Gorillaz and an ‘American Idol’ contestant.

The Belle Brigade, “The Bell Brigade” (Reprise): Siblings Barbara and Ethan Gruska wear their love for such melodic superstars of the “60 and “70 like Fleetwood Mac and Simon & Garfunkel on their musical sleeves. Their granddad is legendary composer John Williams so they”re drawing from a great gene pool.

Kimberly Caldwell, “Without Regret” (Vanguard/Capitol): “American Idol” season 2 contestant finally weighs in with her first post-Idol album. We hope she didn”t hurt herself in the rush.



Eliza Doolittle, “Eliza Doolittle” (Capitol): The current British invasion continues with this sassy pop singer, who just played Coachella, who has nothing to do with “My Fair Lady” whatsoever.

Gorillaz, “The Fall” (Virgin): This set, recorded while the band was on the road last autumn completely using iPad apps has been available as a download to fan club members for awhile, but now sees its CD, vinyl and digital download release.

Lenka, “Two” (Epic): Australian singer-songwriter returns with her sophomore set working with an array of producers including Eg White (Adele), David Kosten (Bat for Lashes) and Guy Sigsworth (Bjork, Seal).

Ralph Stanley, “A Mother”s Prayer” (Rebel): Bluegrass godfather who reached mainstream acclaim through the “O Brother Where Art Thou” soundtrack, releases a collection of hymns and spirituals at the ripe old age of 84.

Various Artists, “Glee: The Music Presents The Warblers” (Columbia): New Directions gets some time off while the male a cappella singers at “Glee”s” Dalton Academy take their turn at the microphone with their covers of Pink”s “Raise Your Glass” and Train”s “Hey Soul Sister.”