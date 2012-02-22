Got To Get The Beatles into your phone? Now you can

Want “All You Need Is Love” as your ringtone when your sweetie calls? What about “Help” when your in-laws call or, of course, the very appropriate “Hello, Goodbye” for all calls?

As of today, you can. After holding out on iTunes for seven years before finally going digital with most of their albums in late 2010, the Fab Four has now added ringtones to the mix.

The band”s 27 No. 1 hits in the U.S. and U.K. are now available as ringtones for your phone exclusively on iTunes.

Here are your choices.

The Beatles #1 ringtones

“Love Me Do”

“Yellow Submarine”

“From Me To You”

“Eleanor Rigby”

“She Loves You”

. “Penny Lane”

“I Want To Hold Your Hand”

“All You Need Is Love”

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“A Hard Day’s Night”

“Lady Madonna”

“I Feel Fine”

. “Hey Jude”

“Eight Days a Week”

“Get Back”

“Ticket to Ride”

“The Ballad of John and Yoko”

“Help!”

“Something”

“Yesterday”

“Come Together”

“Day Tripper”

“Let It Be”

“We Can Work It Out”

“”The Long and Winding Road”

“Paperback Writer”

“Hello Goodbye”



