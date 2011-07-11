Gotham City crumbles as ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ gets a teaser poster

With a teaser trailer expected in front of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” later this week, Warner Bros. debuted a teaser poster for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” tonight. Startling to be out so early for a sequel (“Rises” doesn’t arrive in theaters until 2012), Warner Bros. is feeding fan interest 12 months early by showing a Gotham City crumbling from the top down under what appear to be bright skies forming the Batman symbol. In many ways it’s actually a more brighter and hopeful key art image than anything used to promote “Batman Begins” or “The Dark Knight.” Could a happy ending be in order?

What do you think of the teaser poster? How long will it satisfy your “TDKR” cravings? Share your thoughts below.