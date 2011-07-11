Gotham City crumbles as ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ gets a teaser poster

#Christian Bale #Anne Hathaway #Christopher Nolan #Tom Hardy
07.12.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

With a teaser trailer expected in front of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” later this week, Warner Bros. debuted a teaser poster for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” tonight.  Startling to be out so early for a sequel (“Rises” doesn’t arrive in theaters until 2012), Warner Bros. is feeding fan interest 12 months early by showing a Gotham City crumbling from the top down under what appear to be bright skies forming the Batman symbol. In many ways it’s actually a more brighter and hopeful key art image than anything used to promote “Batman Begins” or “The Dark Knight.”  Could a happy ending be in order?

What do you think of the teaser poster?  How long will it satisfy your “TDKR” cravings? Share your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christian Bale#Anne Hathaway#Christopher Nolan#Tom Hardy
TAGSANNE HATHAWAYCHRIS NOLANCHRISTIAN BALEChristopher NolanGARY OLDMANMARION COTILLARDthe dark knight risesTOM HARDY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP