Gotham City crumbles as ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ gets a teaser poster

With a teaser trailer expected in front of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” later this week, Warner Bros. debuted a teaser poster for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” tonight. Startling to be out so early for a sequel (“Rises” doesn’t arrive in theaters until 2012), Warner Bros. is feeding fan interest 12 months early by showing a Gotham City crumbling from the top down under what appear to be bright skies forming the Batman symbol. In many ways it’s actually a more brighter and hopeful key art image than anything used to promote “Batman Begins” or “The Dark Knight.” Could a happy ending be in order?
What do you think of the teaser poster? How long will it satisfy your “TDKR” cravings? Share your thoughts below.
It’s good, but it’s no John Carter of Mars…….
inception
I’m getting some deja vu from the director’s Inception campaign.
God I wish Nolan was making 3 more Batmans after this. This is going to be the highwater mark for hero films.
I love the poster….but Drew, how is the city literally crumbling to pieces a “hopeful” poster?