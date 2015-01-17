‘Gotham,’ ‘Empire,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ earn early FOX renewals

FOX kicked off its Television Critics Association press tour day on Saturday (January 16) with renewals for a trio of hits.

The network announced on Saturday morning that “Gotham” and “Empire” have both earned second seasons, while “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will be back for a third season.

The three renewals, none a real surprise, represent three different producing studios and were presumably selected for both strong ratings, but also to show Fox Television Group CEOs and Chairmen Dana Walden & Gary Newman's commitment to a studio-diversified schedule.

“Empire,” which comes from 20th Century Fox TV, was renewed after two episodes, but that's what happens when you start with a huge premiere and then become the season's first new broadcast drama to grow from Week 1 to Week 2.

Hailing from WBTV, “Gotham” has averaged a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.6 million viewers in Most Current Nielsen data. It's the season's top broadcast drama among men 18-49 and men 18-34. Originally intended for only a 15-episode first season, “Gotham” was already extended to a full 22 episodes after a strong fall.

Finally, Universal Television's “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has made a successful move to Sundays this season, averaging a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 in Most Current stats, up 17 percent from last year, the largest gains for any sophomore show this season.