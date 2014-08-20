‘Gotham’ extended trailer: See the future Catwoman, Riddler and Penguin in action

Here's your best look yet at FOX's “Gotham.”

An extended trailer for the upcoming “Batman” prequel series (apparently targeted for the U.K. audience) has dropped, and after an introduction by star Ben McKenzie (James Gordon) and a prologue that depicts the murder of young Bruce Wayne's parents, we're treated to snippets of future Batman villains Penguin, Catwoman, Riddler and Poison Ivy in action.

Check out the new spot below, then let us know whether you'll be watching “Gotham” by voting in the poll further down the page.

“Gotham” premieres Monday, Sept. 22 on FOX.