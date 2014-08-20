‘Gotham’ extended trailer: See the future Catwoman, Riddler and Penguin in action

#Gotham
08.20.14 4 years ago

Here's your best look yet at FOX's “Gotham.”

An extended trailer for the upcoming “Batman” prequel series (apparently targeted for the U.K. audience) has dropped, and after an introduction by star Ben McKenzie (James Gordon) and a prologue that depicts the murder of young Bruce Wayne's parents, we're treated to snippets of future Batman villains Penguin, Catwoman, Riddler and Poison Ivy in action.

Check out the new spot below, then let us know whether you'll be watching “Gotham” by voting in the poll further down the page.

“Gotham” premieres Monday, Sept. 22 on FOX.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gotham
TAGSBEN MCKENZIEcatwomangothamGotham (TV Show)Gotham trailerGotham TV seriesJada Pinkett SmithJames Gordonjim gordonpoison ivyThe PenguinTHE RIDDLER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP