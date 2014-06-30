‘Gotham,’ ‘Flash,’ ‘Arrow’ and ‘Constantine’ unite for Comic-Con Super-Panel

If you're a DC Comics fan and a TV fan and you're planning on being down in San Diego for Comic-Con, I can pretty much guarantee I know where you're going to try to be on the night of Saturday, July 26.

Warner Brothers Television and DC Entertainment announced on Monday (June 30) afternoon that FOX's “Gotham,” The CW's “The Flash” and “Arrow” and NBC's “Constantine” will combine forces for a three-hour event on Comic-Con Saturday evening.

I'll repeat that for those of you getting psyched or terrified about Comic-Con a month out: Three of the fall's most anticipated new shows and a returning favorite will band together for an evening of WBTV/DCE fun on Saturday night.

Whee!

There are the components of the three-hour WBTV/DCE orgy:

*** This will be the only Comic-Con screening for the “Gotham” pilot, which was directed by Danny Cannon and stars Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, Jada Pinkett Smith and many, many more. Cast and producer from the Batman/Jim Gordon prequel will make an appearance afterwards.

*** The full pilot for “The Flash,” starring Grant Gustin, will also screen. So stop watching that pirated version of the pilot that's online and hold out for a screening on the big screen. If you're going to be at Comic-Con, I meant. If you're there, the cast and producers will also be dropping by.

*** No, you won't be getting the full “Constantine” pilot. Sorry. But the “Hellblazer” adaptation will tease exclusive footage and the cast and creative team will drop by.

*** Also getting the exclusive-clips treatment is “Arrow,” which will tease its third season with a little help from the cast and producers.

I've reached out to WBTV to find out which room will host this madness — Hall H sure makes sense, eh? — and whether any of these four shows will have any additional Comic-Con presence. If they give me more details, I'll let y'all know. [Because Comic-Con likes to carefully control the official announcement of locations and shows/talent, don't expect any specific answers for these questions for a few days at least.]

Will you be there? I probably will… Say hi. Bring me a Diet Coke.